Penn State Recruiting: Recipient Tyler Johnson Commits to Penn State Recruiting Class in 2022





Penn State’s talented pool of recipients in the 2022 recruiting class expanded Monday as Tyler Johnson commits to the Lions. Johnson made his announcement on social media. Johnson, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, quickly confirmed his decision after an official visit to Penn State last weekend. The 6-foot, 175-pound recipient of Magna Vista High School in Virginia is the fourth recipient to commit to Penn State’s 2022 class, along with Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey. Johnson was a first team player across the region during his team’s spring season, catching 21 passes for 710 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson also rushed for three scores and returned a kick for a touchdown. He had offers from Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Maryland, among others. Johnson, who plays receiver and cornerback, he says has run a 4.47 40-yard dash Hudl page. He is the 12th player to commit to Penn State’s 2022 class, and receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was pleased with the decision. Elsewhere, Penn State’s third weekend of official visits brought more positive reviews and interesting photos. Perhaps the best came from receiver Cristian Driver, who posed with his father Donald, the former Green Bay Packers receiver. Keon Wylie of Imhotep Charter put together this photoshoot: And 2022 commit Drew Shelton also performed one. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Andre Roye, one of the top players in Maryland, included Penn State in its top 6. Ryan Brubaker, one of the top offensive linemen in Pennsylvania, summarizes his recruiting process with SI All-American’s Matt Ray. Brubaker has visited Stanford, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee and has planned a visit to Vanderbilt. He said he plans to announce a decision in early July. June 25-27 marks the last weekend prospects can make campus visits before the NCAA’s dead period resumes through the end of July. Expect a few more pledges in July. read more Could Penn State’s Beaver Stadium Host the Buffalo Bills? Penn State QBs Make a Statement Together Top prospect summarizes his visit to Penn State

