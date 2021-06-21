Jos Buttler expects to miss the rest of IPL 2021 as service to England would take precedence





Star England wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler does not expect to play in the rest of the Indian Premier Leagues 2021 edition, to be held in September-October, if it conflicts with the national teams’ schedule. IPL 2021 had to be suspended in May after 29 matches after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in the bio bubble. The rest of the games have moved to UAE from India. The IPL is expected to clash with England’s limited travel through Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup, PTI reported. Usually the pocket of the IPL does not clash with international games which makes it a very easy tournament to be available. If it clashes with international cricket, England will take precedence. I thought Buttler said by The Telegraph. Buttler also said that the rotation of players is something that was necessary due to the complicated Covid situation, but that better planning was required. I think in terms of how much cricket we play, we play an awful lot and we understand it’s a short career and you want to be available and play as much as possible,” he said. But at certain times I don’t think it’s possible – and I think Covid has made that even more complicated. It’s a time when we have to take care of people and applaud that the guys are trying to think ahead. Is it perfect? No, of course not, I don’t think so, but I’d rather take care of our boys. I don’t think there are perfect answers. I think there was a lot of cricket played in England, more than most. And of course there is a lot of cricket left this year and a big cricket is yet to come out. So those breaks have been put in – I think it’s important that everyone is well taken care of. Buttler was one of the players equipped for the two-game test series against New Zealand after returning from the IPL. He is expected to appear at home in all five Tests against India from August. I think you need an element of flexibility. You have to find a balance. We like to plan, and if you’re just tired of seeing international cricket’s biggest year go ahead, you’d probably say that’s quite a lack of planning. So I think there has to be an element of flexibility, but I think it’s also very important to plan. (with PTI inputs)

