District 11-5A DI Football Summer Preview Series: Offensive Line

1. Cedar Park: It has become almost certain that Cedar Park will have a great line of attack. The Timberwolves tradition will continue in 2021 with the likes of Connor Mason, Jackson Harvey and Cole Valiente. Valiente is a 5-foot-9,265-pound center that holds everything together in the middle. A season ago he finished at 83%. Mason is a 6-3, 265-pound tackle that coaches call a nasty mauler on the point of attack. On the other side of the offensive line, Harvey is an athletic big man who is getting better and better in the weight room. His athleticism and work ethic have him ready for a potentially great senior season.

2. Weiss: Isaiah Mworia is the kind of player who wants to get off the bus first. The 6-4,308-pounder doesn’t just look good, though; e can support it with his play on the field. He’s a physical road grader in the running game and still athletic enough to take on the best pass storms in the district. Nathan Stogel is a three-year starter of 6 feet and 270 pounds. Head coach Steve Van Meter praised his technical skills, intelligence and physicality.

3. Hendrickson: The Hawks expect big things from the great man Hunter Hardesty. The 6-5, 270-pound senior has the height, size and athleticism to make a statement. Christian Flores and Cash Deibert both bring some experience within the program. Flores is a 6-1, 255-pound junior who looks poised to take on a much bigger role in 2021. Deibert, a 6-2, 255-pound that will be valuable in both run and pass blocking.

4. Pflugerville: The Panthers are blessed with what may be the best one-two running back punch in the area, but that immense talent doesn’t account for much if you don’t have a line in front of them to open holes. That job is billed to players like senior center Ashton Cooley. The 5-10, 266-pounder is extremely intelligent and will in fact be another coach on the field, which won’t be necessary as the Panthers are filling in some of the gaps up front. Tight end Colton Williams has made a name for himself on the baseball diamond, but now looks set to do the same on the roster.

5. Leander: Coaches have high hopes for returning stars Daniel Martin and Phillip Saenz. Saenz, a 6-1,275-pound senior, has been building some muscle in the weight room during the off-season. Martin is a 6-1, 235-pounder who has the kind of speed it takes to be a successful pulling guard. Tight end Peyton Gordan has receiver speed, but lineman physique. Hell can also be a useful asset as a blocker.

6. George Town: The Eagles passed every starter from last year’s great offensive line, but younger players like Broden Elliott want to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors. Elliott is a 6-1, 240-pound junior who helped lead the JV team to an undefeated district championship last year. He is smart, athletic and can get people out of the way while running. Tyler Hawkins is listed as a tight end, but at 63 and 220 pounds, he can provide tackle-like assistance when the Eagles want to run football.

7. Country House: Elija Perez showed so much promise a year ago that he earned a spot on the varsity as a freshman. He is expected to take another step forward and become a permanent staff member as a sophomore for an extremely young unit. Fellow sophomores JT Thomas and junior Devin help Scura form a group that should be able to make up for what they lack in experience. Cole Hughes, Cade Crawford and Max Diaz are also all names to keep an eye on.

8. Anderson: Two-way player Caleb Sensema brings a prototypical size for a 6-3, 270-pound guard. He uses the same athletic ability that makes him stand out on the other side of the ball when pulling and catching in the running game. Jonathan Jarmillo-Jamis is looking for big things in his senior season. Junior Garrett Crownover is a 6-3, 280lb tackle who looks poised to become one of the team’s standout leaders. Andy Martinez, Steven Childress, Jonathan Winfield and Nate Higgs are all returning players who can add quality to this group, but they may also be needed on the defensive front for a team that doesn’t have large numbers in the trenches.

DISTRICT 11-5A TU FOOTBALL SUMMER PREVIEW SERIES

ABOUT THIS SERIES:Throughout the summer, community newspapers research District 11-5A DI and rank each team, position by position. We then assign points to the best-ranked team at each position, with eight points for the position leader and one point for eighth place. Update the total with each episode of the series to get an idea of ​​which teams will compete for the district title and the four playoffs.

SERIES

Week One: Quarterbacks

Week Two: Running Backs

Week Three: Offensive Line

Week Four: Recipients

Week Five: Defense Line

Week Six: Linebackers

Week Seven:Defensive Backs

Week Eight: Coaching / Intangible Assets

CURRENT STANDARDS

1. Cedar Park, 19

2. Pflugerville, 18

2. White, 18

4. Country house, 13

5. George Town, 12

6. Anderson, 10

6. Leander, 10

8. Hendrickson, 8