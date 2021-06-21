Aiken organizes state tennis tournament | Local news





More than 1,400 tennis players came to Aiken in recent days for the US Tennis Association’s South Carolina state tennis championships. The games were held from Friday to Monday and were held at various venues around Aiken, including the H. Odell Weeks Tennis Center, Fermata Club, Woodside, The Reserve Club and the Riverview Park Tennis Courts in North Augusta. Mark Calvert, tennis supervisor for the city of Aiken, explained that players had to win their local USTA league to qualify for this tournament, which was open to players 18 years of age or older. The participants ranged from all experience levels, from skill level 2.5, which Calvert said is the beginner level, to the highest amateur level of 5.0. “You have everything here from beginner to very advanced,” Calvert said. “If you win this championship, you qualify to go to the southern championship and the south then qualifies you for the national titles,” Calvert said. “So, the USTA filters all the way up.” Melissa Brightbill and Amanda Turpin were two of the players in the tournament; both live in Lexington. The two played a doubles game at Odell Weeks on Monday afternoon. It was great to finally get on the pitch after all that rain,” said Turpin, noting that their match had been moved. Brightbill agreed, saying, “Yesterday we just waited all day.” Turpin said she was “happy to be here and get matches in the sun.” Calvert said the tournament was “great” for Aiken. “Every time you can bring about 1,400 people to the city, it has a big economic impact and benefits everyone in the city,” he said. J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, agreed with this sentiment, saying, “We love tournaments coming to Aiken.” I think it’s obvious (the players are) to stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants and, if they have downtime, I imagine they’re out shopping,” Jameson said. “Everything together it’s just another positive economic impact for us. Aiken will also host the tournament in 2022, as bids are made for two years each. The city also hosts the state singles league championships in December. For more information about South Carolina state tennis tournaments, visit: columbia tennis league.net.







