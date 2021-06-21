Black Bear Sports Group to hire first-ever female junior hockey coach for 2021-22





BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Bear Sports Group, the largest youth hockey and rink company in North America (Black Bear Sports), is pleased to announce the immediate hiring of Kimberly Weiss as Assistant Bench Coach for the Maryland black bears (the Black Bears), a Tier II Junior Hockey team that plays in the North American Hockey League. Ms. Weiss joins the Black Bears coaching staff following the highly successful 2020-21 season, which saw the Black Bears advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in their first-ever playoff appearance. Kim joins the Black Bears after nearly 10 years of coaching with the nationally dominant Washington Pride Girls Hockey Program. Previously, Kim was an All American four-year starter at Trinity College in Hartford, CT. Kim is also a native of Maryland. We are delighted to have Kim join our team, said Clint Mylymok, Head Coach and General Manager of the Black Bears. Kim had an excellent playing career and achieved great success with the Pride. For the past few years, Kim has accompanied us on the ice and evaluated for us in our main camps. She brings a lot of hockey experience and will be an asset to our program. I am delighted to have hired the first female junior hockey team president in Robyn Remick, to partner with Kathryn Kehoe in the nation’s largest girls’ hockey league, and now to become the first ever female bench coach in Junior Hockey in North America, said: Murry N. Gunty, founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. Kim is the all-time leading scorer for Trinity and was an All American & 2x Captain before becoming a highly successful AAA girls coach where she developed numerous players that went on to successful college careers. We are lucky to have her on our team. I am thrilled to join the Black Bears staff and look forward to working with Clint and assistant coach Brandon Gotkin, said Kimberly J. Weiss. The team had a great season and I look forward to helping build on their success this year. This is another great example of why the NAHL is the League of Opportunity. We wish Coach Weiss all the best and know she will make an impact on player development and growth as they continue to pursue their college hockey dreams, said Mark Frankenfeld, commissioner and president of the North American Hockey League. Kim is a great person and an even better hockey coach, said Andrew Goldman, president of Junior Hockey for Black Bear Sports. We have had the opportunity to work with her in a variety of roles over the years and are delighted that she has decided to accept our offer to join our staff in a key role. About Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company formed by murry gunty and Black Street Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 seeking investment in sports and entertainment facilities, teams and youth sporting events. Black Bear arenas are clean and professionally managed and offer world class recreational programs. Black Bear focuses on ice arenas in metropolitan areas with attractive demographics, existing youth hockey clubs, and a National Hockey League club presence. The largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the US, Black Bears footprint totals 27 facilities in the United States with 50 sheets of indoor ice, three indoor grass fields, 15 youth hockey clubs and three Junior A hockey franchises in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League.

