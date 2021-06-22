Shakur Brown a “bright spot” in Steeler’s minicamp





We’re in the midst of the NFL mini-camp season, which means former Michigan state football players have a chance to prove themselves. Unfortunately, 2021 marked the first time in modern times that Michigan State had not selected a single player in the NFL draw. The Spartans expected to hear someone like Naquan Jones’, Antjuan Simmons’ or Shakur Brown’s names called, but seven rounds went by and no one was called up from the state of Michigan. Jones and Brown went on to sign as unwritten free agents with the Titans and Steelers respectively, but it’s hard to make a selection if you haven’t been selected in seven rounds. But nobody told Brown that. According to a report on Monday morning, Brown was one of the bright spots for the Steelers, along with Tre Norwood in the sixth round. Bright spots from #Steelers minicamp include rookie DB’s Shakur Brown & Tre Norwood Good news for a reassembled secondary. However, David DeCastro’s rumors have left a bad taste in my mouth. And that would be the worst news for a reconstructed attack line. — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) June 21, 2021 As you can tell from Mike Nicastro’s tweet, the Steelers are in dire need of help in secondary and while Brown isn’t drafted, he’s making a name for himself. People seem to forget he was a 3-4 round prospect by design experts so he was the ultimate theft in unwritten free agency. Steelers Have Another Former Michigan State Football DB Star Justin Layne was drafted by the Steelers a few years ago and he hasn’t quite broken out yet, but if he lives up to his potential and Brown makes the roster this fall, Pittsburgh could have an MSU-heavy secondary. It would be good to see Layne live up to that high potential, but he’s had a few tough seasons behind him and hasn’t really broken that steady rotation of play yet. Pittsburgh needs defensive help, so if Layne can move up and Brown makes the roster after a strong mini camp, Pittsburgh may be in good hands with some former Spartans.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos