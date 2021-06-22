Sports
Mandan Parks and Rec offers tennis lessons to 3 and 4 year olds
Mandan Parks and Recreation is doing something new this summer.
Tennis lessons are now offered to children from 3 years old.
We stopped by the Mandan Middle School tennis courts to see what all the racket is about.
Tennis lessons start early for some. Mandan Parks and Rec wants to get young children interested in the sport.
“We’re not so concerned with teaching good strokes or good instruction or anything like that. We just want to provide them with a good environment and introduce them to the game in a good, healthy and enjoyable way,” said Erik Porter, Summer Tennis Coordinator for Mandan Park District.
Jacey Wanner, a parent with a daughter enrolled in the class, says it teaches kids a lot of things — not just tennis.
“It teaches them to jump and move like an animal and to be able to move their bodies and coordinate how to swing and hit a ball. It’s all very important skills and it’s very tough for those 3 and 4 birthdays,” Wanner said.
You may be wondering, how do you keep the 3-year-old focused and interested in the game?
“I’ve learned that often it’s best to go with what they already want to do. If you just give them a tool or toy, they will come up with something fun to do with it. You may have a first idea and the kids will guide you a bit from there,” Porter said.
So, how exactly do you start teaching the sport? Porter says you start small.
“We just do a lot where we just keep the ball on the ground. Little by little, you know, we can drop it and hit it, or clap between our hands, or throw it or that sort of thing,” Porter said.
“It’s a more difficult sport to learn, so it takes time,” Wanner says.
Wanner says it’s ultimately about getting kids outside and having fun.
“I’m really passionate about letting my kids do what they love to do. So if they enjoy playing tennis with me, we’ve been to the tennis courts before. My daughter really liked it so I thought let’s try this. Let’s try this together. I’d like her to participate, but it’s okay if she doesn’t,” Wanner said.
We asked the tennis coordinator what he would say to parents who think 3 and 4 are too young to teach children the sport.
‘They are absolutely right that it is a super-structured and drill-sergeant approach. In this environment that we’re trying to create, I’d say it would be totally fine. Because we’re focused on fun, we’re focused on fun, we’re focused on family,” Porter said.
Porter says the classes have only been going on for a few weeks, but so far they have been a success.
Mandan Parks and Rec plans to offer another round of sessions for 3 to 4 year olds in July.
Porter says there’s plenty of room for anyone who wants to sign up.
