Edwardsville High School Hockey Club rents locker space at RP Lumber CENTER





The new ice and recreation complex, The RP Lumber CENTER, in Edwardsville has a new partnership with the Edwardsville High School Hockey Club.

The deal, approved by the Edwardsville City Council on June 15, will provide the EHS Tiger Hockey team with their own exclusive locker rooms, available to rent for a 10-year contract.

The space, which includes sections 134, 134A, 135, 137 and 138, will be reconstructed and designed as a fully functional dressing room and office space for players and coaches. As part of the contract, the team will cover all costs associated with the construction of the facility. In addition, the team has monthly access to the community area and space for banners and signage.

“We are very grateful to the Edwardsville City Council for partnering with Tiger Hockey to design our new home. Our locker room and facility setup will be the best out there, in one of the best rinks in the area,” said Rob Wiemers, the varsity’s assistant coach. “We look forward to doubling the size of our program and looking Also looking forward to giving every kid in the neighborhood the chance to skate with the Tigers and learn this great game through the RP Lumber CENTER and the Little Tiger Learn-To-Play programs.” While the original agreement outlines a 10-year term, the team will have the option to renew their lease once those 10 years are up. The EHS Tiger Hockey team is one of many organizations that have benefited from a partnership with the CENTER. “This agreement is another example of the city’s partnership with local, community-based sports organizations,” said Nate Tingley, director of the city’s parks and recreation. “There are so many well-run sports organizations and to partner with another like the Edwardsville Hockey Club is a mutually beneficial opportunity.” If you’d like to learn more about how you can help with the Tiger Hockey Locker Room and Little Tigers Learn to Skate Fundraiser and be a part of this incredible opportunity to grow hockey in the Edwardsville Glen Carbon area, email to Wiemers at [email protected] net. For more information about The RP Lumber CENTER, contact the office of The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation at (618) 692-7538 or visit the website at www.BuildtheCenter.com.

