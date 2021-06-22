Rafael Benitez close to Everton job after positive talks – Paper Talk | Football news





Headlines on the back pages and transfer rumors from Tuesday’s papers… DAILY MIRROR Rafael Benitez has held further talks with Everton owners to take a significant step closer to the manager’s job. Steve Clarke admitted he will have to tighten Scotland’s COVID protocols after being “shocked” by Billy Gilmour’s positive test. Dieter Reite, the mayor of Munich, will seek permission from UEFA to illuminate the Allianz Arena in rainbow colors for Germany’s final Group F match in protest of a new law in Hungary. Arsenal are preparing an improved offer for Albert Sambi Lokonga after ‘agreeing’ with the 21-year-old Anderlecht star. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will refuse to sell Harry Kane this summer as Manchester City prepare for a £100m bid. Liverpool star Sadio Mane has spent more than £450,000 to help fund the construction of a hospital in his hometown of Bambaly in Senegal. DAILY MAIL Crystal Palace have had positive talks with Lucien Favre regarding their vacant manager position. Tottenham fans are considering protests at the two NFL games to be played at their club’s stadium in October. A deal is about to be struck that would see Wembley host 60,000 people for the Euro 2020 final on 11 July. England’s cricketers will be separated from their families for an astonishing four months this winter. DAILY TELEGRAMS Tottenham have told potential candidates to replace Jose Mourinho as head coach that the club has no plans to sell Kane this summer. West Bromwich Albion are set to appoint Valerien Ismael as their new head coach, after he agreed to pay Barnsley £2million in compensation. For the first time in 43 years, a trio of Brits have been seeded for Wimbledon’s main singles division. Manu Tuilagi has been recalled by Eddie Jones for England’s three summer games. THE SUN Manchester United’s hopes of enticing Villarreal -back Pau Torres are reportedly on the rise. Andy Robertson has quickly deleted a clip of him playing table tennis with Billy Gilmour after the latter tested positive for Covid-19. Lille star Boubakary Soumare is reportedly close to completing his lengthy move to Leicester.







