Blumberg wins Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award





CHAPEL HILLUniversity of North Carolina Fifth Year Senior William Blumberg has won the 2021 ITA Rafael OsunaSportsmanship Award, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday. The ITA Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award is the ITA’s longest-running award. It honors a Men’s Division I student athlete who exhibits sportsmanship, character, outstanding academics and outstanding playing performance. The award was created in 1969 in memory of Rafael Osuna, who died at the age of 30 in a roadside accident. Osuna is one of the greatest collegiate tennis players of all time, winning three NCAA doubles titles and the 1962 NCAA singles title as part of a USC team considered by many to be the greatest in history Blumberg’s name is synonymous with athletic excellence in the college tennis world, but his work off the court is equally impressive. The three-time team captain is a regular visitor to the UNC Hospital Pediatric Oncology Center. He takes the time to visit fans, teammates, coaches and opponents. Blumberg is regularly praised for his sportsmanship. Last season, he was named a winner of the Mildred McCaskillAward by UNC for his excellence in athletics, academics and community service. He is also the only 10-time ITA All-America in history. Blumberg is the second Tar Heel player to win the award, along with Roland Thornqvist, who won it in 1992 and 1993. Congratulations to Tar Heel @willblumberg, who won the prestigious @ITA_Tennis Rafael Osuna Award for 2021 on Monday!https://t.co/XjGREPn3dY#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/ifXuMgo2HS UNC Men’s Tennis (@carolinatennis) June 21, 2021







