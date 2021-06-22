Stuart MacGill breaks silence on alleged kidnapping

Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill discussed his alleged kidnapping ordeal in A Current Affair. Image: Channel Nine

Two months after he was kidnapped at gunpoint from a Sydney street, former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill has shed light on the terrifying ordeal.

The famous spin bowler spoke to Channel Nine’s A current matter about a situation “which he could not have done much about”.

‘ABSOLUTE SHAMBLES’: New outrage over ‘shame’ Test cricket

AWESOME: Internet goes crazy over Twitter user Shane Warne’s answer antwoord

MacGill said he was kidnapped at gunpoint from a Cremorne street and driven tens of miles to Bringelly in south-west Sydney.

“I was in a situation that was alien to me and I was physically and mentally intimidated,” MacGill said on the program.

The 50-year-old, who played 44 Test matches for Australia and claimed 208 wickets, said it took him a significant amount of time to report the crime, for which four men are now being charged.

MacGill hid in a Sydney hotel for a week after the alleged kidnapping, fearing reprisals.

“I didn’t think very clearly for the first few days,” he told A current matter.

“I just didn’t know what was going to happen, that’s all.

“I talk to myself all the time… I was just going through different scenarios in my head.

“I honestly don’t know if I’m willing to talk about that sort of thing right now.”

Strikeforce detectives are still investigating and would now like to speak to at least two more possible suspects.

Detective Inspector Andrew Koutsoufis with the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, told A Current Affair that “what we claim he has been through are simply appalling circumstances.”

“I feel with him and his family now that it is all being dragged to the media,” said Det Supt Koutsoufis.

“There is nothing to indicate that he is connected in any way other than introducing the two people involved in the case,” he told the program.

Story continues

MacGill told the program, “I know I didn’t do anything wrong.”

“We consider ourselves the innocent parties in this … if people choose to think something contrary to what has been presented by both me and the police, then that’s up to them,” he said.

Shocking Details About Stuart MacGill’s Link To Suspected Kidnappers

One of the men who allegedly kidnapped the former cricketer on a street corner in Cremorne’s north coast at about 8 p.m. on April 14 is known to MacGill.

MacGill would have been confronted with Marino Sotiropoulos, who according to The age and the Sydney Morning Herald is the brother of MacGill’s partner Maria OMeagher, before two more men arrived and forced him into a car.

Police said he then allegedly drove more than 60 kilometers to Bringelly in south-west Sydney, where he was threatened with a gun and assaulted.

The men then allegedly drove him to Belmore, about 25 miles from Bringelly’s property, where he was released.

Stuart MacGill worked with several teams after his retirement from cricket, most notably the England national team. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

There is no suggestion that MacGill’s partner had any involvement in the alleged kidnapping.

The former Test cricketer didn’t make any mention of the alleged attack until a week later, which NSW Police Superintendent Anthony Holton attributed to MacGill’s justified fear of the alleged attack.

It’s only been an hour that he was held, but it would have been a terrible and frightening hour to endure the ongoing trauma, and then the ongoing trauma.

Detective Holton added that MacGill was “quite afraid to go to the police” after the alleged kidnapping.

When asked by a reporter whether MacGill was “betrayed by someone he knows,” Detective Holton said the alleged attack was perpetrated by someone he had a “personal relationship” with.

With MONKEY

Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that examines the often relentless mental effort of elite athletes in the pursuit of greatness:

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.