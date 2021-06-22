Sports
Stuart MacGill breaks silence on alleged kidnapping
Two months after he was kidnapped at gunpoint from a Sydney street, former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill has shed light on the terrifying ordeal.
The famous spin bowler spoke to Channel Nine’s A current matter about a situation “which he could not have done much about”.
‘ABSOLUTE SHAMBLES’: New outrage over ‘shame’ Test cricket
AWESOME: Internet goes crazy over Twitter user Shane Warne’s answer antwoord
MacGill said he was kidnapped at gunpoint from a Cremorne street and driven tens of miles to Bringelly in south-west Sydney.
“I was in a situation that was alien to me and I was physically and mentally intimidated,” MacGill said on the program.
The 50-year-old, who played 44 Test matches for Australia and claimed 208 wickets, said it took him a significant amount of time to report the crime, for which four men are now being charged.
MacGill hid in a Sydney hotel for a week after the alleged kidnapping, fearing reprisals.
“I didn’t think very clearly for the first few days,” he told A current matter.
“I just didn’t know what was going to happen, that’s all.
“I talk to myself all the time… I was just going through different scenarios in my head.
“I honestly don’t know if I’m willing to talk about that sort of thing right now.”
Strikeforce detectives are still investigating and would now like to speak to at least two more possible suspects.
Detective Inspector Andrew Koutsoufis with the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, told A Current Affair that “what we claim he has been through are simply appalling circumstances.”
“I feel with him and his family now that it is all being dragged to the media,” said Det Supt Koutsoufis.
“There is nothing to indicate that he is connected in any way other than introducing the two people involved in the case,” he told the program.
MacGill told the program, “I know I didn’t do anything wrong.”
“We consider ourselves the innocent parties in this … if people choose to think something contrary to what has been presented by both me and the police, then that’s up to them,” he said.
Shocking Details About Stuart MacGill’s Link To Suspected Kidnappers
One of the men who allegedly kidnapped the former cricketer on a street corner in Cremorne’s north coast at about 8 p.m. on April 14 is known to MacGill.
MacGill would have been confronted with Marino Sotiropoulos, who according to The age and the Sydney Morning Herald is the brother of MacGill’s partner Maria OMeagher, before two more men arrived and forced him into a car.
Police said he then allegedly drove more than 60 kilometers to Bringelly in south-west Sydney, where he was threatened with a gun and assaulted.
The men then allegedly drove him to Belmore, about 25 miles from Bringelly’s property, where he was released.
There is no suggestion that MacGill’s partner had any involvement in the alleged kidnapping.
The former Test cricketer didn’t make any mention of the alleged attack until a week later, which NSW Police Superintendent Anthony Holton attributed to MacGill’s justified fear of the alleged attack.
It’s only been an hour that he was held, but it would have been a terrible and frightening hour to endure the ongoing trauma, and then the ongoing trauma.
Detective Holton added that MacGill was “quite afraid to go to the police” after the alleged kidnapping.
When asked by a reporter whether MacGill was “betrayed by someone he knows,” Detective Holton said the alleged attack was perpetrated by someone he had a “personal relationship” with.
With MONKEY
Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that examines the often relentless mental effort of elite athletes in the pursuit of greatness:
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]