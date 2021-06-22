OU’s 8 Loss In Lincoln Riley Era Reveals Pattern

In four seasons as Oklahoma’s football coach, Lincoln Riley has won 45 games and lost only eight times.

Three of those eight losses were in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and all three were to Southeastern Conference teams.

The other five Oklahoma losses during Riley’s time as head coach were against Big 12 opponents, and four of the five came against just two teams.

Iowa State, the Big 12 regular-season champion a year ago, has beaten the Sooners twice since Riley took over as the head coach of the OU in 2017. Bob Stoops’ retirement. And Kansas State has delivered a feat over the past two seasons.

The other conference loss the Sooners suffered in the past four seasons was to Texas in the 2018 Red River rivalry game. OU lost that game 48-45 on a Longhorn 40-yard field goal with just nine seconds left. However, the Sooners avenged that loss with a win over Texas in the Big 12 Championship.

Going back six seasons, which includes all the time Riley has been in Oklahoma (two years as the offensive coordinator and the previous four as head coach), the Sooners have lost a total of six Big 12 games to three different teams — Kansas State two once, Iowa State twice and Texas twice – with a combined 34 points, or seven or fewer points per game.

Here’s how I’d rank the five Oklahoma Big 12 losses that occurred during Riley’s four seasons as the Sooner head coach (in descending order, 5 to 1, from worst to least egregious):