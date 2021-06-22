ON-Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics





Tennis – ATP Masters 1000 – Italian Open – Foro Italico, Rome, Italy – May 10, 2021 Japan’s Kei Nishikori in action during his first round match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

June 22 (Reuters) – Focus on tennis at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: THE ABSOLUTE BASIS * There are a total of five events — singles and doubles for both men and women, and mixed doubles. * Each event follows an elimination format similar to most major tennis tournaments. The losers of the semifinals play for the bronze medal. * This year’s Games will be played on a hard court surface, with a draw for 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams. * To qualify for singles, athletes must be in or have won in the top 56 in the world at regional multi-sport events such as the Asian Games. HOW MANY MEDALS? There are five gold medals up for grabs. WHAT HAPPENED IN RIO? Briton Andy Murray became the first person to win back-to-back gold after defending his men’s singles title. In the women’s event, Monica Puig took Puerto Rico’s first-ever gold medal by upsetting three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany. In the doubles tournament, Russia (women), Spain (men) and the United States (mixed) took the gold medals. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN TOKYO? Tokyo’s intense summer heat can pose a challenge, although the retractable roof of the main arena, the Ariake Coliseum, will provide some shelter for center court matches as temperatures rise to extreme levels. WHAT’S NEW? The gold medal match in men’s singles is played as a best-of-three tie-break set, rather than the previous best-of-five sets. The men’s and women’s doubles matches will feature a 10-point “super tie-break” after scoring one set all, a format already used for the mixed doubles event. WHEN DOES IT HAPPEN? July 24 to Aug 1. WHERE DOES IT HAPPEN? Ariake Tennis Park in the Koto neighborhood of Tokyo. HOW DID WE GET HERE? Tennis was first featured at the Olympics in 1896, and a women’s singles was added in 1900. It was dropped from the program after the 1924 Games and only officially returned in 1988 in Seoul. HOW AMAZING THAT Steffi Graf is the only player to achieve the “Golden Slam” calendar year after the German won all four Grand Slam titles and the gold medal in Olympic singles in 1988. Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

