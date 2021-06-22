Table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

Article content

Focus on table tennis at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

THE ABSOLUTE BASIS

* There are five events singles and team tournaments for both men and women and a newly introduced mixed doubles competition.

* Paddlers compete in a knockout format. Each match consists of a best-of-seven singles and mixed doubles play-off, with players playing a best-of-five set format for the team event. Each game is played to 11 points.

* Team tournament consists of four singles matches and one doubles, and ends when a team wins three individual matches.

HOW MANY MEDALS?

There are five gold medals up for grabs.

WHAT HAPPENED IN RIO?

China dominated table tennis in Rio with a clean sweep of gold, taking six of the 12 medals on offer, the maximum they were allowed to win under the rules. Of the other medals, Japan took three and Germany two.

Asian powerhouse China currently holds 28 of the 32 gold medals since table tennis became an Olympic sport in 1988.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN TOKYO?

The focus will be on whether China will dominate the event again. The best players in the world, including three-time Olympic medalist Ma Long and world number one for women, Chen Meng, will join the Chinese squad this summer.