Table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

* There are five events singles and team tournaments for both men and women and a newly introduced mixed doubles competition.
* Paddlers compete in a knockout format. Each match consists of a best-of-seven singles and mixed doubles play-off, with players playing a best-of-five set format for the team event. Each game is played to 11 points.
* Team tournament consists of four singles matches and one doubles, and ends when a team wins three individual matches.
HOW MANY MEDALS?
There are five gold medals up for grabs.
WHAT HAPPENED IN RIO?
China dominated table tennis in Rio with a clean sweep of gold, taking six of the 12 medals on offer, the maximum they were allowed to win under the rules. Of the other medals, Japan took three and Germany two.
Asian powerhouse China currently holds 28 of the 32 gold medals since table tennis became an Olympic sport in 1988.
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN TOKYO?
The focus will be on whether China will dominate the event again. The best players in the world, including three-time Olympic medalist Ma Long and world number one for women, Chen Meng, will join the Chinese squad this summer.
Article content
But China could face stiff competition as top paddlers from other countries, especially Japan, which has home advantage, are eager to prove their own table tennis credentials.
WHAT’S NEW?
A mixed doubles event will make its debut in Tokyo, kicking off the table tennis schedule on July 24. A total of 16 teams with just one pair per country will compete for the first gold in table tennis to get off to a good start.
Until Rio, team events were held in the order of: two singles, one doubles and a maximum of two more singles. But in Tokyo, a doubles is the first team match.
WHEN DOES IT HAPPEN?
July 24 to Aug 6.
WHERE DOES IT HAPPEN?
Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
Table tennis, also known as ping pong, was played in England in the late 1800s as an indoor, after-dinner game alternative to lawn tennis. It later spread to Europe and took root in Asia.
While the first world championship was held in 1926, table tennis became a medal sport decades later at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
GOOD THAT
In host country Japan, table tennis is a popular recreational sport in hot springs. The country has also spawned its own unique table tennis championship, slipper table tennis, in which players use hotel slippers as paddles. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu, editing by Christian Radnedge)
