MLS formally launches new professional league





MLS formally announced the launch of their new professional league on Monday. The long-rumored league will essentially serve as a bit of a middle ground between the old Reserve League and the current setup, with so-called MLS2 teams fielding squads in the USL Championship and USL League One. While MLS has not announced what kind of penalties the new league will seek, previous reports have suggested they will be Division 3, the same as USL-L1. In the announcement, MLS seems to see this competition as a path between MLS NEXT, the academy competition launched last year, and the first teams. The league plans to begin play in 2022 with 20 MLS-operated teams and some independent teams. In addition to more opportunities for MLS players, the new league will develop a diverse talent pool of coaches, referees and front office managers, while also attracting fans previously unable to support a local club in their hometown, MLS President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott said in a competition release. A report in The Athletic said MLS will allow its teams to continue fielding teams in USL, at least until 2023 and possibly beyond. The Sounders have previously stated that they plan to keep the Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship for now, but a source recently described the situation as fluid. Assuming MLS doesn’t limit participation, the Sounders could potentially field teams in both this new league and the USL Championship to create an even longer bridge from the academy to the first team. As it is, the Defiance rarely have room on their roster for unsigned Academy players and a lower division team could offer more advanced opportunities, especially in light of the Sounders not having a U19 team in MLS NEXT draw up.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos