Pietersen says incredibly important cricket matches should not be played in UK, proposes new venue for one-off matches | Cricket





The highly anticipated final of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand has been marred by bad weather. The first day of testing at the Rose Bowl in Southampton was washed out, while the second and third days were affected by poor light. The start of the fourth day was washed away by rain and it looks like rain will again be a bummer in the remaining days. There is visible frustration among fans and former cricketers. Fans have lashed out at the International Cricket Council for holding the one-off test match in England in the month of June, where the weather is always a deterrent. Former cricketers have argued that ICC could extend the reserve days for the all-important match as the WTC needs a winner for their very first edition. Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has also talked about the weather, as he said the unpredictable weather meant that a unique and incredibly important cricket match would have to be held in the UK. ALSO READ | ‘ICC must think and decide’: Gavaskar wants ‘formula’ to determine WTC winners in a draw It pains me to say but a one-off and incredibly important game of cricket should NOT be played in the UK, Pietersen tweeted. It pains me to say it, but a SIMPLE and incredibly important game of cricket should NOT be played in the UK. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 21, 2021 KP also suggested holding one-off matches in Dubai, as it has a neutral venue, a fantastic stadium and guaranteed weather. If it were up to me, Dubai would always host a one-off match like this WTC match. Neutral venue, fantastic stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub! Oh, and the ICC house is next to the stadium, Pietersen said. If it were up to me, Dubai would always host a one-off match like this WTC match.

