Sports
First NASCAR Cup Race in Nashville in 37 Years a Success Inside, Out
LEBANON The best seats in the house on Sunday were not in the house that had a full house of 38,000 spectators.
They were parked on the houses along the edges of Nashville Super Speedway this weekend.
At least that was Pat Holden’s perspective.
Holden’s RV was one in a line of many that was pressed almost directly against the rear fence on Sunday in anticipation of the first NASCAR Cup Series race the area has seen in 37 years.
Holden, a retired Navy veteran, and his wife drove their house on wheels about 11 hours from North Carolina and arrived at the Lebanon circuit on Thursday, just in time to meet their adult son Erin, who was driving from Virginia Beach. , a cousin and their young granddaughter.
Not to mention Brian and Cheryl DeForest, a couple they met years ago in Daytona, Florida, at a NASCAR event, an annual tradition that was shelved this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You don’t get better neighbors in camp than race fans,” said Pat Holden.
“It’s fun,” Brian DeForest said of his impression of the speedway since arriving late last week. “You can see the whole track from where we are. It’s pretty good.”
Charcoal was smoldering in the grills late Sunday morning, filling the air with memories of breakfast that had lasted a few hours before the cars started racing around the track.
Vehicles with license plates from Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey and North Carolina marked out the parking lots.
Flags of varying driver loyalty unfurled in the light breeze as the first sold-out crowd of the season slowly poured in. Traffic on Interstate 840 caused delays to the start of the race on a day of nothing but sunshine and temperatures screaming into the 90s.
The main attraction, Sunday’s cup race, waswon by Kyle Larson, extending the No. 5 win streak in Nashville to two, with a 37-year gap between them. And no, Kyle Busch, chose it so as not to destroy the guitar trophy Saturday after he won the Xfinity race.
Still, the days and nights leading up to the race, even the long drives to get there, are all part of the experience.
But there are priorities.
“Family first,” said Erin Holden, picking up his cousin on the way, the first time he’d see him in about five years, because he had served in the navy in Guam. “Running second and drinking, of course. In that order.”
“You go to the fan zone, you go to the pit lane,” Cheryl DeForest said. “It’s just playing cornhole and drinking beer; watching the races, hanging out with family and friends.”
By the time country music star Luke Combs enthusiastically instructed the 39 drivers to “start your engines” at 2:49 p.m., Pat Holden had climbed the 15 or so steps on a ladder, plopped into a chair on his RV and fiddled with his satellite. signal.
His Miller Lite hid in a koozie in his right hand, and the rest of the world seemingly in his left, a grin slipped across his face as he saw the first race he’s seen live since before COVID-19 started.
His family and friends rested downstairs, his neighbors and their relatives a few doors down and ran in his face.
“We’re just going to races,” said Erin Holden. “It was like, ‘Hey man, the Nashville opening, do you want to go there?’ We just love racing. Coincidentally, it’s on Father’s Day that we all get together. There’s nothing like seeing family and friends.”
And racing.
While some drivers were not overly enthusiastic about the track itself, and others were simply disappointed that the race was not held at the Speedway Nashville Fairgrounds, where Geoff Bodine, who drove the No. 5 car, won the final Cup race in Nashville for Sunday, most spectators in and out seemed pleased to have an old friend back in town.
An onlooker, Joe Williams, who helped cover 102.5-FM and spent decades racing in Middle Tennessee, took it a step further.
“I believe there will come a time when there will be a Cup race at the superspeedway and a Cup race at the Fairgrounds and Nashville will become the destination for NASCAR,” Williams said.
One thing is certain. NASCAR’s Cup Series will return to the Nashville Superspeedway for the next three years.
Track president Erik Moses said on Monday that he was “elated at the response from our fans, partners and the industry”. Moses also knows that, even with the tiring week behind him and his staff, there is still a lot of work ahead of him.
“I’m looking forward to exploring the key lessons from the weekend to make next year even better,” he said.
And the year after. And the year after. And the year after.
Reach Paul Skrbina at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @PaulSkrbina.
