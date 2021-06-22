UCLA football gets bet from four-star WR Jadyn Marshall – Daily News





Stockton St. Marys recipient Jadyn Marshall announced his commitment to the UCLA football program via Twitter Monday. The tweet featured an image of Marshall in a UCLA football and track uniform and the words Respect my decision! The addition of the four-star prospect places the Bruins 2022 class third among Pac-12 programs and 28th in the nation on the 247sports rankings. Wide receiver coach Jerry Neuheisel was credited with recruiting 6-foot-1, 180-pound Marshall, but the Bruins were interested in him back in September before former UCLA receiver coach Jimmie Dougherty took a job as the Arizonas who coaches game coordinator and quarterbacks. Colony High receiver AJ Jones was Neuheisel’s first verbal commit in the 2022 class before Jones decommitted last week. Marshall has offers from seven Pac-12 programs, including USC, Arizona and the State of Arizona. His older brother, Jamar, attends ASU and won the conference championship in the 110 meter hurdles this year as a freshman with a time of 13.49 seconds. Like his brother, Jadyn has raced on the track off-season. He won the 110 hurdles at the NorCal Track and Field Championships on June 16 with a time of 14.19. He won the same race at the Arcadia Invitational on May 8 with a personal best of 13.76. He also took first place in the 300 hurdles that same day with another PR (36.77). Before starting his preparation for his senior football season at St. Marys, which begins with a match-up with Concord De La Salle, he will compete in the 110 and 400 hurdles at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon on July 2. Looking forward Warren quarterback Nicholas Iamaleava Jr. will make an unofficial visit to UCLA on Tuesday. The sophomore share has been rising throughout the year, sparking interest from some of the top college football programs. A four-star prospect for the class of 2023, Iamaleava kicked off the month with a tour of the country, traveling to Clemson, Georgia and Alabama. While attending a camp in Alabama, Iamaleava met head coach Nick Saban and got an offer to play for the Crimson Tide. Both UCLA and USC are considered the favorites to land a quarterback commitment, according to 247sports, but Iamaleava’s hiring process has only just begun.

