Barracuda sign Hrabik, four others | TheAHL.com





The San Jose Barracuda have re-signed Krystof Hrabik, Joe Garreffa and Kyle Topping to one-year American Hockey League contracts. In addition, the team has signed defenders Montana Onyebuchi and Nick Cicek to one-year AHL deals. Hrabik, 21, made his AHL debut with San Jose on February 12, 2021, and also skated in three post-season games with the Barracuda, scoring his first two goals in a win over Colorado on May 19 as the team advanced to the Pacific Semifinal division. Hrabik spent most of the 2020-21 season in the ECHL, scoring five goals and two assists in 29 games between Allen and Orlando. He also skated in 17 competitions with HC Bili Tygri Liberec HC in his native Czech Republic. Garreffa, 21, played in two regular season games with San Jose in the 2020/21 season. In 59 ECHL games with Allen and Orlando, he scored 13 goals and 29 assists for 43 points and was named a member of the league’s All-Rookie Team. Topping, 21, played in four regular season games and all four postseason games for the Barracuda in 2020-21, scoring a goal in his league debut on February 12 in Texas. Topping also played 31 games in the ECHL with Allen and Orlando, totaling eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points. Onyebuchi, 21, finished his junior career in the Western Hockey League in 2020-21, scoring two goals and 10 assists in 20 games with Kamloops and serving as deputy captain. In 257 WHL career games with Kamloops and Everett, Onyebuchi amassed 19 goals and 56 assists for 75 points. Cicek, 21, captained Portland (WHL) in 2020-21, scoring five goals and 16 assists in 24 games. He was named U.S. Division’s Defender of the Year. In 138 WHL games with Portland over four seasons, Cicek collected nine goals and 39 assists for 48 points.

