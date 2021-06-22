How table tennis player G Sathiyan trains for the Tokyo Olympics

In April, paddler Gnanasekaran Sathiyan returned to India after his time in the table tennis league, the Polish Superliga, where he won nine matches and helped his team, Jaroslaw, to the bronze medal. His attention then turned to the Tokyo Olympics. He considered a few options to train abroad, along with some top players, but they have not been successful due to travel restrictions due to Covid-19. There were also no tournaments to play for the necessary match training.

Under the circumstances, Sathiyan, 28, reflected on the things that had worked for him in the past. He realized that training in Chennai over the past two years had helped him to perform well in many tournaments. So when he returned from Poland, Sathiyan decided to make his home his base, eventually creating a whole training ecosystem to help him prepare for his Olympic debut.

Everything was so insecure so Chennai was the best place for me to train with my kind of people and home comforts including food that suits me. It has always been a good environment for me to work in. I performed very well in the World Cup and Olympic Qualifiers, both tournaments that I went to directly from Chennai. So I think I’ll stick with that this time around too, says Sathiyan.

During the lockdown last year, he had transformed the roof of his house into his training center. He would fix a camera in that room every morning and go through his fitness sessions under the online supervision of trainer Ramji Srinivasan. The schedule was planned using household items such as chairs, water bottles and school bags, a unique experience for Sathiyan. I had never done such training, really fun and interesting. It helped me stay fit and improve certain areas, such as strength, he says.

Sathiyan has better facilities these days. He now has a mini gym and table to practice on, and spends nearly six hours a day at the nearby Coach Subramaniam Ramans center. Sathiyan also contacted fellow table tennis player, Anirban Ghosh, who had been his sparring partner for the Nationals and Olympic qualifiers. It was an arrangement that had worked, and in the run-up to the Olympics, Sathiyan decided to continue training with Ghosh.

I needed a player who could challenge me in many areas. I’ve played a lot against Anirban at the Nationals – a really nice guy, and that’s the main thing. He works hard and has a lot of energy and potential. I like his style of play, a mix of attack and defense, and very consistent. And it really helped my game, says Sathiyan.

For the past few months, Sathiyan has been working on his strokes and serving and receiving. While speed and agility were his strong points, now, under Ramans’ watchful eye, the focus is on hitting power. Since he started working with Raman in October 2012, Sathiyan’s biggest learning process has been taking calculated risks to work out points, rather than maintaining consistency and getting dragged into long rallies.

I always had a laugh when I was the number 450 in the world and Mr Raman told me about targeting the top-50. It’s fantastic how he had the vision and realized what aspects of my game needed to be worked on, the amazing level of detail that he goes into. When he talks about the top-10, I don’t laugh anymore, says Sathiyan, who is currently number 38 in the world and six behind compatriot Sharath Kamal Achanta.

When you’re not training on the table, physical conditioning sessions focus on improving Sathiyan’s explosive power, in addition to working on balance and stability. He has also practiced visualization techniques with mental conditioning coach, Vaibhav Agashe, to keep calm and stay focused during crunch moments.

Raman sir has been to the Olympics and knows what it is like to play on the big stage. He insists on bringing in that X factor, an element of surprise, especially in the important games. He has prepared me for other things that I can expect as well, such as sleep disturbances, so I mentally prepared myself for these things, says Sathiyan. Sure, there are a lot of nerves, but some of them are definitely good. I felt it during the Asian Games and it brought out my best game. So it’s good to have some kind of pressure. I’ve told myself to treat it like another tournament, just another game of table tennis, he adds.

An integral member of the Sathiyans team is his mother, Malarkodi, who deals with every aspect of his diet from supplements to comfort foods that suit his palate and also meet his nutritional needs. And on Sunday, Sathiyan’s day off, the two movie buffs can usually be found watching new releases to relax. When I am at home there is always a positive atmosphere and it is very important when I come back from training. We talk about everything from sports to politics and film. It relieves the stress and pressure of training. Having my mother always around is a huge advantage, says Sathiyan.

A stint with the T-League in Japan last year gave Sathiyan invaluable experience, which he considers an essential part of his pre-Olympic preparations. He had the opportunity to spar with good players, most of whom were also higher than him. I completely got into the Olympic mood by flying to Tokyo, experiencing the environment and atmosphere, and playing in a big stadium with no spectators. I will miss the crowd because they have an important role to play and really push you when you are down. I’ve always loved playing in front of Japanese spectators, says Sathiyan.

But this is how it’s going to be, so you need to be focused and prepare for this new sphere. I’ve played in Japan, Qatar and Poland where there were no crowds, so I think I’ve settled in now, he adds.

While his teammates were busy at the camp in Haryana, Sathiyan made the most of his familiar surroundings to step outside his comfort zone. He says it took steady work and patience to finally get ready for the Olympics. I’ve taken a very serious grind coming here for the past five years. But it’s all been worth it and I’m really excited to see things unfold.

Shail Desai is a writer from Mumbai.