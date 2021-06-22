Sports
Keaton Daniel equals personal best, finishes eighth in pole vault at US Tri Olympic Trials
EUGENE, Oregon Keaton Daniel of the Kentucky track and field team tied his personal best as he finished eighth in Monday’s pole vault final at the United States Olympic Trials at Hayward Field.
Daniel, a red shirt freshman from Henderson, Nevada, started the evening well by completing his first attempt at 17’10.5″/5.45m. He then hit his second attempt at 18’4.5″/5.60m to advance to the next level.
In the third round, Daniel made a first attempt at 18’8.25″/5.70m, which equaled his personal best – the school record he set at this year’s Southeastern Conference Championships.
Daniel was the youngest entrant of the 12 finalists and was unable to continue his evening, finishing eighth in a bid to secure a place in Tokyo. However, he has barely turned 20 years old and is probably looking forward to his next attempt to fulfill Olympic dreams, just three years away.
Meanwhile, Ethan Shalaway (UK Class of 2018) finished 10th in the javelin final. He started with a 219’1″/66.78m throw and finished with his best result of the evening throwing the javelin 219’4″/66.86m.
Tuesday and Wednesday are rest days before the competition resumes on Thursday with nine Wildcats in action. More UK alumni and current Cats are entering the competition and will be mated during the competition.
Kentucky alumni NCAA Champions Sydney McLaughlin (400H), Dezerea Bryant (200m), Olivia Gruver (PV) and Sha’Keela Saunders (LJ) will compete on Thursday. Katy Kunc (3k steeplechase final), Kenyattia Hackworth and Kiah Seymour, and current team members Masai Russell and Faith Ross are also on the program.
Two Wildcats have earned a spot on Team USA during the Trials Javianne Oliver in the 100m sprint and Keni Harrison in the 100m hurdles. They will be joined at the Olympics by British alumna Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who will represent Puerto Rico in the 100m hurdles.
The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed last year but are still known as the 2020 Olympics.
How do you qualify for the Olympics?
The top three finishers in any event, as long as they meet the Olympic qualifying standard set byWorld Athleticsmonths ago automatically earn places in Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo in July-August 2021.
Over the next few days and weeks, Olympic team trials and their equivalent meetings will take place around the world.
US Olympic Teams Trial Schedule | All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change.
Day 1 – Friday, June 18, 2021
Discus Throw
Ladies
Qualifying
4. Micaela Hazlewood (class of 2019): 195’11″/59.72mq
400m
Ladies
1st round
17. Chloe Abbott (class of 2020): 52.52
High jump
Ladies
Qualifying
Annika Williams (scratched)
100m
Ladies
1st round
2. Javianne Oliver (class of 2017): 10.96Q (+1.1) | OJ
7. Dezerea Bryant (class of 2015): 11.09 (+0.8) | SB
10,000m
Men
Last
17. Jacob Thomson (class of 2018): 28:42.08
Day 2 – Saturday, June 19, 2021
javelin throw
Men
Qualifying
12. Ethan Shalaway (class of 2018): 223’3″/68.04mq
Pole Vault
Men
Qualifying
T1. Keaton Daniel: 18’6.5″/5.65mq
100m hurdles
Ladies
1st round
1. Keni Harrison (Class of 2015/
UK Athletics HoF): 12.49Q (-0.3)
19. Masai Russell: 13.09 (+0.1)
26.
Faith Ross: 13.32 (-0.3)
100m
Men
1st round
24. Lance Lang: 10.27
100m
Ladies
Semi-finals
2. Javianne Oliver (class of 2017): 10.83wQ (+2.3)
9. Dezerea Bryant (class of 2015): 11.03w (+2.3)
Discus Throw
Ladies
Last
2. Micaela Hazelwood: 205’2″/62.54m
100m
Ladies
Last
2. Javianne Oliver (class of 2017): 10.99 (-1.0), makes US Olympic team
Day 3 – Sunday 20 June 2021
100m hurdles
Ladies
Semi-finals
2. Keni Harrison (Class of 2015/UK Athletics HoF): 12.50Q (+1.3)
3000m Spire
Ladies
1st round
13. Katy Kunc (class of 2018): 9:37.85q | Personal record
100m hurdles
Ladies
Last
1. Keni Harrison (Class of 2015/UK Athletics HoF): 12.47 (+0.8), makes US Olympic team
Day 4 – Monday 21 June 2021
Pole Vault
Men
Last
8. Keaton Daniel: 18’8.25″/5.70m = PB, school record
javelin throw
Men
Last
10. Ethan Shalaway (Class of 2017): 219’4″/66.86m
Day 5 – Tuesday 22 June 2021
rest day
Day 6 – Wednesday 23 June 2021
rest day
Day 7 – Thursday 24 June 2021
13:25 o’clock
hammer throw
Ladies
Qualifying
1:30 PM
shot put
Ladies
Qualifying
5 p.m.
Pole Vault
Ladies
Qualifying
Olivia Gruver (transferred to Washington for senior year)
5:45 p.m.
long jump
Ladies
Qualifying
Kenyattia Hackworth (Class of 2015), Sha’Keela Saunders (Class of 2018)
6:04 pm
1500m
Men
1st round
6:31 pm
200m
Ladies
1st round
Thisrea Bryant
7:00 pm
800m
Ladies
1st round
7:05 PM
Discus Throw
Men
Qualifying
7:32 pm
400m hurdles
Men
1st round
Sydney McLaughlin (2018), Kiah Seymour (2016), Masai Russell, Faith Ross
8:00 pm
shot put
Ladies
Last
8:04 PM
5000m
Men
1st round
8:47 pm
3000m Spire
Ladies
Last
Katy Kunc (class of 2018)
Day 8 – Friday 25 June 2021
1:00 pm
javelin throw
Ladies
Qualifying
1:30 PM
long jump
Men
Qualifying
2:04 pm
200m
Men
1st round
Lance Lang, EJ Floreal (Class of 2019)
2:33 pm
110m hurdles
Men
1st round
Daniel Roberts (2019), Nick Anderson (class of 2016), Tai Brown
03:00
High jump
Men
Qualifying
3:02 PM
800m
Ladies
Semi-finals
3:18 pm
400m hurdles
Men
Semi-finals
3.30 pm
Discus Throw
Men
Last
3:35 pm
400m hurdles
Ladies
1st round
4:05 p.m.
1500m
Men
Semi-finals
4:25 PM
200m
Ladies
Semi-finals
4:42 p.m.
3000m Spire
Men
Last
Day 9 – Saturday, June 26, 2021
9:00 am
Race walk of 20 km
Men
Last
9:01 am
Race walk of 20 km
Ladies
Last
1:15 PM
100m hurdles
Ladies
heptathlon
2.30 pm
High jump
Ladies
heptathlon
4:05 p.m.
hammer throw
Ladies
Last
4.40 pm
shot put
Ladies
heptathlon
5:30 PM
Javelin
Ladies
Last
5:38 p.m.
200m
Ladies
heptathlon
5:40 PM
Pole Vault
Ladies
Last
6:03 PM
110m hurdles
Men
Semi-finals
6:19 pm
400m hurdles
Ladies
Semi-finals
6:30 pm
long jump
Ladies
Last
6:35 pm
400m hurdles
Men
Last
6:44 pm
10,000m
Ladies
Last
7:24 PM
200m
Ladies
Last
7:33 pm
200m
Men
Semi-finals
7:51 PM
110m hurdles
Men
Last
Day 10 – Sunday 27 June 2021
1:00 pm
long jump
Ladies
heptathlon
1:30 PM
High jump
Men
Last
2:15 pm
javelin throw
Ladies
heptathlon
3:50 pm
800m – B
Ladies
heptathlon
4:00 in the afternoon
long jump
Men
Last
4:04 pm
800m – A
Ladies
heptathlon
4:20 p.m.
400m hurdles
Ladies
Last
4:30 in the afternoon
5000m
Men
Last
4:52 pm
800m
Ladies
Last
5:10 p.m.
1500m
Men
Last
5:22 p.m.
200m
Men
Last
Follow along with the cats Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on UKathletics.com.
