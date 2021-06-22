Keaton Daniel equals personal best, finishes eighth in pole vault at US Tri Olympic Trials





USATF Trials: Live results | TV Guide | Match schedule EUGENE, Oregon Keaton Daniel of the Kentucky track and field team tied his personal best as he finished eighth in Monday’s pole vault final at the United States Olympic Trials at Hayward Field. Daniel, a red shirt freshman from Henderson, Nevada, started the evening well by completing his first attempt at 17’10.5″/5.45m. He then hit his second attempt at 18’4.5″/5.60m to advance to the next level. In the third round, Daniel made a first attempt at 18’8.25″/5.70m, which equaled his personal best – the school record he set at this year’s Southeastern Conference Championships. Daniel was the youngest entrant of the 12 finalists and was unable to continue his evening, finishing eighth in a bid to secure a place in Tokyo. However, he has barely turned 20 years old and is probably looking forward to his next attempt to fulfill Olympic dreams, just three years away. Meanwhile, Ethan Shalaway (UK Class of 2018) finished 10th in the javelin final. He started with a 219’1″/66.78m throw and finished with his best result of the evening throwing the javelin 219’4″/66.86m. Tuesday and Wednesday are rest days before the competition resumes on Thursday with nine Wildcats in action. More UK alumni and current Cats are entering the competition and will be mated during the competition. Kentucky alumni NCAA Champions Sydney McLaughlin (400H), Dezerea Bryant (200m), Olivia Gruver (PV) and Sha’Keela Saunders (LJ) will compete on Thursday. Katy Kunc (3k steeplechase final), Kenyattia Hackworth and Kiah Seymour, and current team members Masai Russell and Faith Ross are also on the program. Two Wildcats have earned a spot on Team USA during the Trials Javianne Oliver in the 100m sprint and Keni Harrison in the 100m hurdles. They will be joined at the Olympics by British alumna Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who will represent Puerto Rico in the 100m hurdles. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed last year but are still known as the 2020 Olympics. How do you qualify for the Olympics? The top three finishers in any event, as long as they meet the Olympic qualifying standard set byWorld Athleticsmonths ago automatically earn places in Team USA for the 2020 Summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo in July-August 2021. Over the next few days and weeks, Olympic team trials and their equivalent meetings will take place around the world. US Olympic Teams Trial Schedule | All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change. Day 1 – Friday, June 18, 2021 Discus Throw Ladies Qualifying 4. Micaela Hazlewood (class of 2019): 195’11″/59.72mq 400m Ladies 1st round 17. Chloe Abbott (class of 2020): 52.52 High jump Ladies Qualifying Annika Williams (scratched) 100m Ladies 1st round 2. Javianne Oliver (class of 2017): 10.96Q (+1.1) | OJ 7. Dezerea Bryant (class of 2015): 11.09 (+0.8) | SB 10,000m Men Last 17. Jacob Thomson (class of 2018): 28:42.08 Day 2 – Saturday, June 19, 2021 javelin throw Men Qualifying 12. Ethan Shalaway (class of 2018): 223’3″/68.04mq Pole Vault Men Qualifying T1. Keaton Daniel : 18’6.5″/5.65mq 100m hurdles Ladies 1st round 1. Keni Harrison (Class of 2015/ UK Athletics HoF): 12.49Q (-0.3) 19. Masai Russell: 13.09 (+0.1) 26. Faith Ross: 13.32 (-0.3) 100m Men 1st round 24. Lance Lang : 10.27 100m Ladies Semi-finals 2. Javianne Oliver (class of 2017): 10.83wQ (+2.3) 9. Dezerea Bryant (class of 2015): 11.03w (+2.3) Discus Throw Ladies Last 2. Micaela Hazelwood: 205’2″/62.54m 100m Ladies Last 2. Javianne Oliver (class of 2017): 10.99 (-1.0), makes US Olympic team Day 3 – Sunday 20 June 2021 100m hurdles Ladies Semi-finals 2. Keni Harrison (Class of 2015/UK Athletics HoF): 12.50Q (+1.3) 3000m Spire Ladies 1st round 13. Katy Kunc (class of 2018): 9:37.85q | Personal record 100m hurdles Ladies Last 1. Keni Harrison (Class of 2015/UK Athletics HoF): 12.47 (+0.8), makes US Olympic team Day 4 – Monday 21 June 2021 Pole Vault Men Last 8. Keaton Daniel : 18’8.25″/5.70m = PB, school record javelin throw Men Last 10. Ethan Shalaway (Class of 2017): 219’4″/66.86m Day 5 – Tuesday 22 June 2021 rest day Day 6 – Wednesday 23 June 2021 rest day Day 7 – Thursday 24 June 2021 13:25 o’clock hammer throw Ladies Qualifying 1:30 PM shot put Ladies Qualifying 5 p.m. Pole Vault Ladies Qualifying Olivia Gruver (transferred to Washington for senior year) 5:45 p.m. long jump Ladies Qualifying Kenyattia Hackworth (Class of 2015), Sha’Keela Saunders (Class of 2018) 6:04 pm 1500m Men 1st round 6:31 pm 200m Ladies 1st round Thisrea Bryant 7:00 pm 800m Ladies 1st round 7:05 PM Discus Throw Men Qualifying 7:32 pm 400m hurdles Men 1st round Sydney McLaughlin (2018), Kiah Seymour (2016), Masai Russell, Faith Ross 8:00 pm shot put Ladies Last 8:04 PM 5000m Men 1st round 8:47 pm 3000m Spire Ladies Last Katy Kunc (class of 2018) Day 8 – Friday 25 June 2021 1:00 pm javelin throw Ladies Qualifying 1:30 PM long jump Men Qualifying 2:04 pm 200m Men 1st round Lance Lang , EJ Floreal (Class of 2019) 2:33 pm 110m hurdles Men 1st round Daniel Roberts (2019), Nick Anderson (class of 2016), Tai Brown 03:00 High jump Men Qualifying 3:02 PM 800m Ladies Semi-finals 3:18 pm 400m hurdles Men Semi-finals 3.30 pm Discus Throw Men Last 3:35 pm 400m hurdles Ladies 1st round 4:05 p.m. 1500m Men Semi-finals 4:25 PM 200m Ladies Semi-finals 4:42 p.m. 3000m Spire Men Last Day 9 – Saturday, June 26, 2021 9:00 am Race walk of 20 km Men Last 9:01 am Race walk of 20 km Ladies Last 1:15 PM 100m hurdles Ladies heptathlon 2.30 pm High jump Ladies heptathlon 4:05 p.m. hammer throw Ladies Last 4.40 pm shot put Ladies heptathlon 5:30 PM Javelin Ladies Last 5:38 p.m. 200m Ladies heptathlon 5:40 PM Pole Vault Ladies Last 6:03 PM 110m hurdles Men Semi-finals 6:19 pm 400m hurdles Ladies Semi-finals 6:30 pm long jump Ladies Last 6:35 pm 400m hurdles Men Last 6:44 pm 10,000m Ladies Last 7:24 PM 200m Ladies Last 7:33 pm 200m Men Semi-finals 7:51 PM 110m hurdles Men Last Day 10 – Sunday 27 June 2021 1:00 pm long jump Ladies heptathlon 1:30 PM High jump Men Last 2:15 pm javelin throw Ladies heptathlon 3:50 pm 800m – B Ladies heptathlon 4:00 in the afternoon long jump Men Last 4:04 pm 800m – A Ladies heptathlon 4:20 p.m. 400m hurdles Ladies Last 4:30 in the afternoon 5000m Men Last 4:52 pm 800m Ladies Last 5:10 p.m. 1500m Men Last 5:22 p.m. 200m Men Last Follow along with the cats Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on UKathletics.com.







