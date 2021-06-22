Welcome Home: football newcomers arrive in Ypsilanti





YPSILANTI, I. (EMUEagles.com) The average lifespan in the United States of America is 27,375 days. While many of us hope to make lasting memories every time the sun rises and sets, the fact is that most days fade. Today, June 21, 2021, isn’t one of those days, especially if you’re part of the Eastern Michigan University football program. The average lifespan in the United States of America is 27,375 days. While many of us hope to make lasting memories every time the sun rises and sets, the fact is that most days fade. Today, June 21, 2021, isn’t one of those days, especially if you’re part of the Eastern Michigan University football program. One of the most exciting days of the year for any team, eighth year Head Coach, Chris Creighton Joined by his staff, their families and current student-athletes, this morning welcomed 31 new members of the team into their new homes for the first time. Players and their families entered the main atrium of the Student-Athlete Performance Center to an energetic staff, a 10-foot balloon, natural Eastern Michigan green and white, and a bright sun shining through floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking The Factory. After a full morning of residential relocation and other official activities, the team gathered for the first joint dinner. Sitting in the north zone of Rynearson Stadium, there was laughter after a small group session in which experienced players taught the school’s fighting song to the newcomers. Newcomers were even greeted by the live eagle that flies over the stadium during the Star Spangled Banner on match day. After dinner, the team and families were escorted to a tour bus contingent and escorted to nearby Ford Lake Park. There, the team, again divided into small groups, took part in a relay race around the park. From two-person canoe races to ball toss and more, teams battled for nearly 30 minutes to take first place. No evening would be complete without dessert, and the team certainly didn’t go without it. Shaved ice was on the menu, as players could choose from an assortment of flavors. A sweet end to a fantastic first day on campus. From here, the newcomers are integrated into the EMU training system and join their new teammates in preparation for the upcoming fall. Keep an eye on EMUEagles.com and @EMUFB on social media for the most up-to-date information about the team.







