Sports
Tennis world erupts after shock announcement
US Open officials have made the staggering appeal to organize this year’s grand slam tournament with a 100 percent full house.
The US Open was played behind closed doors last year due to Covid-19, which forced officials to shut out fans.
But the US Tennis Association (USTA) announced this week that fans will be welcome again in 2021, with no restrictions on audience size.
The tournament will begin with ticket sales for the showdown from August 30 to September 12 at Flushing Meadows to the public on July 15.
It will be the first grand slam to be played at 100 percent capacity since the start of the pandemic.
Officials said the US Open will follow all guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the deadly virus.
“We are thrilled to be able to welcome our incredible fans back to the US Open this year,” said USTA CEO Mike Dowse.
“While we were proud to host the event in 2020, we missed our fans on the ground because we know they are a big part of what makes the US Open experience different from any other.”
Dowse said four million people had discovered or re-started playing tennis during the pandemic, using the sport to stay active while outside and observe social distancing.
“Indeed, the challenges of the pandemic were tough for all of us, but our sport came together like never before and tackled every challenge,” he said.
“Our sport has taken off through the toughest of times and this year’s US Open promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the game, those who play it and those who enjoy it.”
The last grand slam to be played to full house was the 2020 Australian Open, held in January of that year, just months before the height of the pandemic.
Needless to say, tennis fans were skeptical of the wisdom of hosting capacity crowds, given the daily Covid numbers in America.
Wimbledon to allow full house for finals
Last week, the British government said it will allow Wimbledon hosts a packed crowd of 15,000 on the center court for the men’s and women’s finals.
The 2020 edition of the grass track major was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wimbledon, which starts on June 28, could have a 50 percent capacity at the start of the tournament and that will increase to 100 percent on July 10-11 for the women’s and men’s singles finals.
The government’s decision to relax Covid-19 restrictions on crowds will also increase attendances at the European Football Championship and other sporting events.
We want to gather further evidence on how to open all major events safely and for good, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement.
In the coming weeks, this means more fans enjoying the European Championship and Wimbledon, and some of our biggest cultural and sporting events.
The cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020 marked the first time since World War II that the tournament was not played.
It was later revealed that Wimbledon had pandemic insurancesaving them millions in lost revenue.
with agencies
