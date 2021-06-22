Olympics: It’s harder to make the GB hockey team as a Scot, emphasizes Sarah Robertson





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Sarah Robertson has a shot on target while playing for Great Britain against Germany in Lee Valley. [email protected] Christopher Lee/Getty Images The 27-year-old from Selkirk, who has racked up 104 caps for Scotland and now lives in London, is one of nine Olympic debutants in head coach Mark Hagers’ 16-man squad. Thirteen English players and two Welsh women make up the remainder. Getting selected for the Olympics as a Home Nations athlete is a slightly more difficult journey, said Robertson, one of more than 1,000 athletes in the UK Sports National Lottery-funded World Class programme. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise Over the years that has improved, but I’m sure there are still a few little things that might make it a little more difficult, but that makes it all the sweeter if you get selected. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Sarah Robertson in action for Great Britain against the United States last month. The Borderer is a full-time hockey player from London. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Primarily because I was Scottish I had to move here and move my life completely. Players who grew up in England may be recognized earlier and may be given opportunities a little earlier. They are just in the system and known. I think that has improved a lot with the Elite Development Program and I think GB Hockey has done a lot of work in recent years to improve that, but I still think there is still some work to be done. The World Class Program enables Robertson to train full-time, access the world’s best coaches, and take advantage of cutting-edge technology, science and medical support. She certainly doesn’t believe the squad reflects the strength of the Scottish squads. I think if you look at where Scotland hockey is in both the men’s and women’s programs, they’re both strong teams, said Robertson. So to only have one player that is potentially disappointing. If the numbers are crunched like this, it potentially doesn’t look good, but I strongly hope to fly the Scottish flag. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more Olympics: Shock as Scotland’s Alan Forsyth banned from Team GB hockey… Robertson will have some familiar Scottish faces alongside her from Team GB in Japan, as she attended Selkirk High School with rower Maddie Arlett and played football in Hibernian with Manchester City star Caroline Weir. Robertson was a talented footballer himself and admitted that football was my first love as a sport. Even looking back at pictures of me playing soccer in the yard, I think if someone had put their money on it, I would have chosen soccer. I played for Hibernian Ladies and Scotland up to Under-17 and it was definitely a dream of mine. I just remember that the potential and opportunities that lie in the fact that hockey is a Commonwealth and Olympic sport excites me so much, that’s why I went all out at the time. I’m lucky that I grew up playing football and going to school with some great athletes who now also go to Tokyo, it’s great. No one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than the National Lottery players, who raise some 36 million a week for charities. Discover the positive impact of playing the National Lottery on sport at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved using the hashtags: #TNLAthletes #TracktoTokyo

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos