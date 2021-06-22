Eurozone 2020: Ronaldos underperforming record free kick

A rather surprising stat made the rounds after Portugal played Germany last Saturday. During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo took the 50th direct free kick of his international career at a major tournament (someone really counts these things). How many goals has he scored from that? A. (Against Spain at the 2018 World Cup).

For a man who has scored a ton of goals straight from free for Manchester United and Real Madrid (45 in total), that’s, well, a pretty modest number, but one that reflects his struggles at Juventus in the same department. When he scored in a free game against Torino in July 2020, it was his first in 43 attempts for the club – and he hasn’t succeeded since.

In total, he has 56 career goals from frees, for his clubs and country, a sign that . and this will hurt him. Lionel Messi passed last week when he scored for Argentina against Chile in the Copa América.

Ronaldo’s more recent tussle with freers has left him with a career record of 781 goals and 225 assists in 1,071 appearances. The shame.

Quote of the day

We hear from friends and family that the country is really ready for the tournament. It’s nice to have 82 million German head coaches again, instead of 82 million virologists. – Germany’s Leon Goretzka was disappointed that his people have become experts on football again instead of Covid.

By the numbers

34: That’s the average percentage of possession that Sweden has had in their two group matches so far, the lowest in the tournament. That may have to do with their passing accuracy, the worst tournaments.

Kuper’s striking summary of Ronaldo

Whatever’s up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-taking woes, he’s doing pretty well in most other departments — so well, in fact, that he earned the mother-of-all opening paragraphs in the Financial Times last Friday, as written. by football writer Simon Kuper:

Cristiano Ronaldo tells us who he is through his body. It’s his personal creation, still perfect at 36: that impossibly narrow waist and straight back, the abs of a socialist-realist statue, the standing jump of a basketball star, the sulky looks of a boy band singer and the ultra-marathon heart. God made his football rival Lionel Messi, but Ronaldo is proud to have made himself.

Epic.

Its the hot topic for England and Scotland

I told the team they should get the same haircut as me if we won it. They all agreed.

This revelation from Phil Foden suggests that his teammates believe they have as much chance of winning Euro 2020 as the Republic of Ireland, for example.

If they see me with the shaved head, they know we mean it. I mentioned the idea of ​​everyone doing the same thing, but a few guys have bad hairlines, so they weren’t too thrilled.

Lyndon Dykes, still the only shaven member of the Scottish squad, although Steve Clarke may have already pulled his hair out after the loss of Billy Gilmour.

Fastest delete of an Instagram video

That would be the only Scottish captain Andy Robertson to be swiftly removed from his account on Monday, not long after the country’s football association stated that Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and will play the all-or-nothing group match against Croatia. miss on Tuesday, had no close contacts in the squad. The video? It showed Robertson playing table tennis at the team hotel with John McGinn and, er, Billy Gilmour. As The Sun put it, Ping Pong Gone.