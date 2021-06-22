Update Olympic Track and Field Trials: Day 4

The U.S. Olympic Athletics Trials began on Friday, June 18 in Eugene, Oregon, with seven former Air Force program members scheduled to compete in the 10-day event at Hayward Field.

This story will be updated at the end of each day’s match.

DAY 4 | MONDAY 21 JUNE

Kyle Pater, a 2017 Air Force graduate, achieved a season-best clearance of 18’8″ to finish 10th in the Pole Vault Finals. After two attempts to reach the opening size of 17’10”, Pater managed 18’4 ” on his first attempt. He used two attempts to clear 18’8″, then passed 18’10” in an attempt to gain ground in the standings, as only two vaulters had left the competition after three laps. Pater took over one attempt at a possible outside height of 19’0″, before passing on his remaining two attempts to advance to the next clearance. As one of six jumpers left in the field, he made one jump at 19’2″, before using his last attempt at 19’4″.

DAY 3 | SUNDAY 20 JUNE

The incredible senior season of Mahala Norris continued, as she advanced to the final of the 3000m steeplechase. With a time of 9:35.32, Norris took fifth in her semifinal heat to secure an automatic Q for the final. A 2021 graduate of the Academy, Norris grew up in nearby Roseburg and won the NCAA steeplechase title on that course just eight days earlier. Norris quickly made it to the front half of the 16-runner heat and was in the top four on round 3 split. She held that position for the next two laps and competed for the last car spot at the end by pulling away to take a “Big Q” by a two-second margin. Overall, Norris’s time was the second fastest of her career, 10th in the full field of 33 runners.

Shelley Spiers, a member of the Academy’s graduating class in 2018, finished seventh in the high jump finals after hitting a clearance of 6’1″, just half an inch away from her career best. Spiers knew the opening measure of 5’9″ on her first attempt and with 11 of the 12 finalists reaching that height on their first attempt, she was back on approach less than 10 minutes later and easily passed the 5’11” bar at her first attempt. She advanced on the 6’1″ bar on her third attempt, when the field was reduced to nine, but was unable to clear a so-called career best of 6’2″ and the race ended in a tie for seventh place.

DAY 2 | SATURDAY JUNE 19

Kyle Pater advanced to the pole vault final after finishing in the top 12 of the qualifying round. Pater, the second vaulter on the runway, easily passed the opening 17’8″ bar on his first attempt. He also cleared the next bar (18’0″) on his first attempt, before making two attempts to finish the 18′. Clear 4″ and 18’6″ Bars, the latter being the best of the season. Pater finished the qualifying round in a tie for 10th place as the field of 25 Vaulters was narrowed to the 12 finalists at the end of the 18’6″ round.

Michael Rhodes , a 2020 Academy graduate, completed his run at the Trials in the semifinals of the 800m run. Rhoads ran into the second moto and found himself at the back of the lineup when the group stepped in to form the main pack. He moved up to sixth at the bell and, after shuffling his placement in the final 400m, finished seventh in his heat and 12th overall with a time of 1:47.39.

DAY 1 | FRIDAY JUNE 18

Shelley Spiers advanced to the high jump final after a perfect afternoon of jumping. Spires entered the finish at the opening height of 5’9″ and easily passed the bar on her first try, successfully registering extra clearances on the first try at the next two heights (5’11”, 6’1″). Spires, one of seven jumpers to produce a clean sheet during the competition, tied for first when the field of 25 athletes was reduced to 12 finalists at the end of the 6’1″ round.

“I’ve never been here if it’s not raining, and (today) was beautiful,” Spiers laughed during the press conference afterwards. “It was really smooth. Having a clean scorecard in the preliminaries is very reassuring for the final. I wanted to focus on the first attempts that make a difference, especially in a final. I felt good from my starting point, so I think I’m settled down.”

Just as the high jump ended in the infield of Hayward Field, Michael Rhodes onto the track for the opening lap of the 800 meters. Rhoads used a strong kick in the final to move up three places and won his heat and earned an automatic place in tomorrow’s semi-final race. Rhoads finished in a time of 1:48.64 and finished 15th overall in the opening round with 32 runners.

“It went as well as it could have gone for me,” Rhoads said at his post-race press conference. “The plan was just not to do it (take the early lead). Don’t be the pacesetter, just do my thing in the last 200 or 150. The work is done, in the months and years leading up to it. Once you’re at the line, run smart and run hard.”