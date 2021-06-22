Pre-Match Pack: Leicestershire Foxes – Derbyshire County Cricket Club

Derbyshire have appointed a 13-man roster for their Vitality Blast game against Leicestershire Foxes at The Incora County Ground (7pm start).

With 277 runs at an average of 55.40 from seven innings, Leus du Plooy is one of the leading runscorers in the Vitality Blast, behind only Jonny Bairstow (295) and Sam Hain (286). With Luis Reece and Matt Critchley all on over 150 runs so far, the Falcons are hoping their batsmen can fire this week.

With 11 wickets at 6:09pm, Logan van Beek has already surpassed his 2019 tally of nine, with seven T20 games left to play. He and George Scrimshaw (eight wickets at 3pm) have led the tempo attack well so far.

After tasting defeat in their last two games, the Falcons return home to the site of their last win, against Northants Steelbacks. Their other win to date was against Leicestershire Foxes, and Dominic Cork’s side will aim to double their opponents on Tuesday.

A large number of first-team players, including Wayne Madsen and Alex Hughes, have been sidelined due to injury. Click the link below for the full update.

Injury update

Derbyshire Squad:

1. Billy Godleman (C)

10. Luis Reece

76. Leus du Plooy

20. Matt Critchley

4. Harry came

29. Brooke Guest

33. Fynn Hudson-Prentice

8. Michael Cohen

15. Alex Thomson

21. Mattie McKiernan

37. Logan van Beek

9. George Scrimshaw

3. Conor McKerro

Pre-match conversation

Dominic Cork says Derbyshire Falcons will have to leave Sunday’s defeat to Yorkshire Vikings behind as they look to fight back against Leicestershire Foxes on Tuesday night.

Cork’s side were beaten by 39 runs at Emerald Headingley, as a slow bat start quickly put the game out of reach, after George Scrimshaw had previously racked up career best figures of 3-30. England Test captain, Joe Root, top-scored with 49, as the Falcons were set on 175 to win.

Cork has mostly suffered narrow defeats this season, but was disappointed with the way the loss in Leeds took place, and has challenged the team to make things right when they return to The Incora County Ground this week.

That is our worst performance of the season. We’ve been in the mix in every match so far, but we were outplayed today, he told BBC Radio Derby.

We just lacked a bit of quality, you take out Joe Root and you think okay, but we were up against three internationals. We have to face the facts but that’s no excuse, today was a poor performance and it’s disappointing for me because we didn’t look like we showed up.

I want my teams to go out and chase them, we didn’t do that with the bat and we got into a situation where we couldn’t win the game. We have to park it now, it’s a poor performance and we have to get back to good manners. We need to figure out what we did wrong and go again on Tuesday.

We’ve had a meeting and we’ve all been honest. All I can ask of the players is that they leave everything behind when they come off the field.

How to follow?

You can follow Derbyshire’s Vitality Blast game against Leicestershire Foxes on the club website via our improved Match Center.

Our livestream Live Stream puts you at the heart of the action, with ball tracking, multi-angle replays and live commentary from the BBC and more!

The Match Center also includes in-play scorecards, ball by ball commentary, clips and statistics, everything you need to stay up to date no matter where you come from!

Clips and updates will also be provided through our social media channels, so be sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, so you never miss a moment of the action.

Competition Center