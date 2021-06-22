Play tennis anytime, anywhere with Slinger Bag

By Matt Ehalt

It wasn’t just sports stadiums and arenas that were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parks, playgrounds and open-air squares were turned into ghost towns in scenes reminiscent of I am a legend. But that didn’t stop dedicated tennis players from improving their game – and they didn’t even need a brick wall to do so.

Driveways, lawns and all manner of isolated areas were transformed into exercise areas for people with a Slinger Bag, the portable ball launcher designed like a suitcase on wheels.

“We even saw creative people using it in their kitchen or living room — I don’t recommend it,” says Slinger Bag CMO Juda Honickman. “They just kept the game alive despite not having a job, which aligns with the focus of the product: letting people play whenever they want, wherever they are.”

Weighing in at just 33 pounds, Slinger Bag bills itself as the most portable, versatile, and affordable tennis ball launcher on the market (the base package costs $590, while other launchers tend to cost in the thousands). It can hold 144 tennis balls and four rackets, in addition to a wallet, keys, water bottle and even a cell phone charging station. It can be transformed from a carrying case into a ball launcher in a minute. Players control the launch speed and frequency of incoming shots via rotary controls on the machine, which is powered by a flywheel in the launcher and puts topspin on the balls.

“What we’re trying to solve and what we’re really trying to provide is the ability to get people to play more often so they stay within the sport,” Honickman says. “It’s really about making tennis more accessible to everyone.”

Slinger Bag, based in Baltimore, was born in May 2018 from a Kickstarter campaign by Joe Kalfa, an entrepreneur who, as an avid amateur player, wanted a better ball-launcher solution. Slinger Bag shipped to its Kickstarter backers in March 2020 before selling its product in the US in June 2020. The former CEO of Prince tennis brand Mike Ballardie became the CEO of Slinger Bag in February 2019; Kalfa will remain involved as chief innovation officer.

Slinger Bag is currently in the midst of Series A fundraising and has already raised nearly $10 million. “We are now looking for institutional investments as we enter the growth phase of our business,” said Honickman.

Slinger Bag teams up with famed tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who coaches Serena Williams, and established pro players such as Tommy Haas and the Bryan brothers (Bob and Mike). “Slinger Bag is unique in that it is a product I would use with my current professional athletes, as well as recommend it to younger players just starting their careers,” Mouratoglou said in a statement this spring. “The versatility of the Slinger Bag, along with being incredibly portable and very affordable, is key to why I believe the Slinger Bag will be a groundbreaking product for both tennis and other sports.”

The company reports that it has more than 15,000 Slinger Bag units in use worldwide and recently surpassed $1 million in US sales for the first time in one month (April).

Slinger Bag also plans to release an app on Android and iOS devices in the near future to complement the physical product. The app will consist of three areas: video content with exercises and coaching advice, AI that analyzes ground attacks and a community zone for user interaction.

“The feedback we are seeing right now… is people saying they haven’t played that much tennis yet, they play with Slinger twice a week and once a week with their partner and their game is getting better and they feel better on the court Honickman says. “We really try to bring that to all tennis players of every skill level.”

The increased interest has led to a good problem: the product cannot be produced fast enough to meet demand. There is currently a 14 day waiting period.

“I would love that next year, if the… [participation] numbers are coming out, those numbers aren’t decreasing, those numbers are just increasing, and we can say we had a small portion of that,” says Honickman. “People kept playing tennis and started playing tennis more thanks to a product like ours.”

