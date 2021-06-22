Tokyo Olympics: Manpreet Singh leads 16-man Indian men’s hockey team | Hockey News





NEW DELHI: Hockey India has named midfielder Manpreet Singh the captain of the 16-man Olympic Indian men’s hockey team on Tuesday.

For the vice-captain role, Hockey India has selected veteran defenders Birendra Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh, who are also part of the team’s leadership group.

Manpreet expressed his gratitude for being named captain of the Olympic Games-bound Indian men’s team and said in an official release: “These Olympics will be truly special, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to represent India for the third time.” to represent in the Olympics, this time as a team captain. It is a very proud moment for me to be awarded this assignment. Over the past few years, we have developed a strong leadership group and successfully overcome the challenges of the pandemic to not lose our shape to lose and maintain our minds and fitness focused on doing well at the Olympics.”

Under Manpreet’s leadership, the Indian team has achieved significant milestones over the past four years, including winning the Asian Cup in 2017, winning the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018 and winning the FIH Series final in 2019.

The team led by Manpreet Singh also reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIH Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar. They performed extremely well in the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League before the pandemic disrupted the schedule. This will be Manpreet’s third Olympics and under his leadership, the team has also improved their world rankings as they are currently number four.

Birendra, on the other hand, is an experienced defender who was also part of the London Olympics but unfortunately did not play in Rio due to major knee surgery in 2016. But since returning to the squad after the short break due to injury, Birendra has only grown in his performance and has been resolute in his role on the team.

Head coach Graham Reid congratulated the three players and said in an official release: “All three players have been an integral part of the team’s leadership over the years and have shown great maturity in guiding the youngsters through these challenging times. Having two vice-captains will also strengthen our leadership in what is set to be a demanding tournament, and we are confident that together they will lead the team to success.”

India will start their campaign in Tokyo on July 24 when they face New Zealand in their first group match.







