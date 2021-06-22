Fight Talk: Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Mike Tyson, Naoya Inoue, Saul Canelo Alvarez

In this week’s Fight Talk, we focus on the third fight between British WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and American challenger Deontay Wilder, as one current and former boxer share their thoughts.

Additionally, the social media star Logan Paul is infuriating fans by suggesting he could beat Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, and we discuss whether Japan’s Naoya Inoue should be considered the best fighter in the world today after another explosive victory.

Interest is rising for Fury-Wilder trilogy

It wasn’t too long ago that fighters, journalists and fans around the world geared up for arguably one of the greatest heavyweight bouts in the history of the sport – a blockbuster all-British showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

But when the plans failed, with, Fury Ordered By The Courts To Give Wilder A Rematch Instead, there was a collective sense of disappointment, anger and frustration.

Many saw Fury win the first meeting with Wilder in 2018, which was declared a draw, before convincingly beating the American by quitting in February 2020.

There was little interest from fans for a third Fury-Wilder match.

However, we all know how the couple’s build and personalities can help generate hype as we get closer to the night of battle.

While the Joshua-Fury saga will not be forgotten, tensions are starting to build for Fury and Wilder’s match-up in Las Vegas on July 24.

The American, 35, refused to speak at their press conference last week for THAT face-off that lasted nearly six minutes

Watch Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s Bizarre Press Conference

Well, Wilder has since broken his silence and issued a statement.

“I’m strictly business when it comes to this fight. I’m going to let him do the circus, get him promoted,” he told ESNews.

“If you’ve been keeping up with me, you already know how I feel. So less talking, more action from me.”

Fans were quick to point out that they’d heard the mantra “less talk, more action” somewhere before; Joshua, after knocking out Kubrat Pulev in December, used the same words when questioned about a possible Fury fight

In 44 fights, Wilder has 41 stoppages in his 42 wins and is arguably one of the toughest one-punch knockout performers in heavyweight history.

But despite his track record, many can’t see how he will overcome the Fury puzzle and reclaim the WBC belt.

“It’s a shame Tyson Fury is going to beat him again and then I won’t be able to fight him,” said British contender Dillian Whyte.

Wilder has attributed the only loss of his career to the weight of the suit he wore to the ring, claimed his drink may have been pricked by his own trainer, and also accused Fury of tampering with gloves.

There was no evidence to support any of those claims.

“He will probably just blame his wife, or his kids, or his dog, or his cat. He should just accept reality,” Whyte added to Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, former world champion Mike Tyson was a little less harsh about his compatriot.

“Deontay Wilder has nothing to be sad about, he put up some great fights,” Tyson said in his podcast.

“I just think Tyson Fury may have gotten his number.”

Logan Paul makes bold Tyson claim

Due to the nature of the sport, boxers often make outrageous predictions when pursuing fights for big money.

But this week, YouTuber fighter Logan Paul — who went eight rounds in an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather earlier this month — enraging purists by saying he could beat 54-year-old Tyson, a man once considered “the worst man on earth”.

Speaking on his podcast, Paul said: “My lawyer mentioned it and he said, ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’

“I’m like, ‘Bro, I’ve literally been through all this. You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. Bro, he’s old, old.'”

This is how social media reacted to Paul’s comments

Should Inoue be at the top of the rankings?

Forget weight distributions and size, who is the best boxer in boxing today?

It’s a common discussion among hardcore fans, but a tough question to answer with so many variables.

Are you looking at the knockout ratio? Or the depth of talent in the division? What about being a multi-weight world champion? And are we looking at recent form or does a spotless record with no losses count for everything?

Still, there are two that are generally considered the best at the moment.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Mexico’s unified super-middleweight champion, is one of the sport’s greatest players, having time and time again beating the elite-level challengers, most recently from the Briton Billy Joe Saunders last month.

While Alvarez has a bigger global profile, there is one Japanese boxer who may not be a household name but is at the top of his game.

On Saturday, Naoya Inoue defeated mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas three times within three rounds to retain his IBF and WBA Bantamweight titles in Las Vegas.

Inoue is undefeated in 21 fights but, even more impressively, 18 have come via knockout.

That’s an achievement, as knockouts are generally less common and harder to come by in the lower weight classes.

Inoue’s stunning win fueled the debate over who is the current pound-for-pound king?