Is Bryan Harsin Trying To Poach TE From Boise State?





As June draws to a close, temperatures rise and so does the recruiting pool of 3-star tight end Colston Loveland. The Idaho native is one of the last 2022 goals for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin and his new staff, who are now competing with those on their old grounds for Loveland. That’s right, Loveland also has an offering from the Boise State Broncos, Bryan Harsin’s former school, and one in Loveland’s home state. The number 1 recruit from the state of Idaho, Loveland has… so far four official visits planned according to his recruiting profile on 247Sports. He has traveled to both Arizona and the state of Arizona, in addition to the state of Oregon, and he is going to Michigan on June 25th. However, the Boise State Broncos are pushing hard for the state’s top-ranked recruit, and Boise State is promising Katin Houser is working to keep the tight end in the state: “We’re trying to get Colston to commit…I text him every day like, hey man, you gotta come with me to Boise” –@katinhouser about trying to keep Idaho’s best recruit @colstonlovelan1 in-state and join him at #BoiseState More at 10 o’clock @KTVB! pic.twitter.com/qp36rHXHU8 — Will Hall (@WillHallKTVB) June 9, 2021 While Loveland appears to be more popular across the country, the Auburn offering is Loveland’s second from the SEC this month. Ed Orgeron and LSU offered the tight end earlier this month, and Alabama in March. Loveland credited his offer on Twitter to both Brad Bedell and Bryan Harsin, two coaches who were previously with Boise State. Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University! Thanks @BradBedell @AuburnFootball @CoachHarsin for the chance! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/E5LnzE408W — Colstonloveland (@colstonlovelan1) June 20, 2021 If Loveland wants to leave the Midwest and enter the SEC, Bedell and Harsin can offer him a little home on the plains. According to GBM WolverineLoveland had planned to officially visit Colorado, but canceled the trip to visit Michigan instead, which could indicate the tight end is looking for higher-calibre schools, in which case the SEC would be the place to go. to be. Loveland’s recruiting stock seems to be growing, and if he continues to receive offers from big schools like Auburn, it could seriously shake up his recruiting process.







