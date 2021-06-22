Game, set, match! / North junior repeats as Republic Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Missing her second season of tennis may have been a blessing in disguise for Columbus North junior Ashlie Wilson.

She has been playing competitively since she was 7 years old and last year’s COVID-19 shutdown gave her more free time to reassess what tennis meant to her before the summer tournaments resumed last year.

“Taking a break from the competitive aspect of tennis really taught me a lot. It made me think differently about the sport,” Wilson said. “I think that’s the main difference from a few years ago with this year.”

Wilson proved her theory correct. She received many accolades for her success last spring, including being named first-team All-State, All-District and All-Conference Indiana. She was also North’s co-captain and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

All that left no doubt that Wilson would be named The Republic’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year for the second time in three years.

“I think my season went really well,” Wilson said. “I know the team didn’t make it that far, but I think we’ve all learned from this experience and we’re just ready to come back stronger next year.”

One of the things Wilson missed most about tennis in high school last year was the team aspect of the sport: camaraderie, friendships and celebrations with her teammates after huge wins.

“Just being able to bond with all the other girls on the team, practice and get better together and go through it all with them all this year,” Wilson said. “The team aspect of this season is the best part of tennis.”

Almost a guaranteed win every time she took the field, Wilson racked up an individual record of 20-2 at No. 1 singles and helped the Bull Dogs finish with a team record of 20-3. Her only loss came to Carmel’s Emma Brune in three sets in a double encounter and to Evansville Memorial’s Ellie Myers in the Jasper Semistate.

Wilson proved to be one of the strongest and sharpest players for the Bull Dogs, while also solidifying herself as one of the top players in the state.

“She could definitely play with anyone in the state. In her level of playing with the girls in this state, her name is mentioned there with all those other girls as some of the best tennis players,” said North coach Kendal Hammel. “She’s really worked on it too. It’s not something she’s naturally done. She puts the extra time on and off the field, doing tournaments and hitting tons of balls. She’s that person you look up to as far as a leader.”

When her season was over, Wilson continued to engage in tennis. She has been practicing almost every day since the end of the high school season and will play in a number of United States Tennis Association national tournaments later this summer.

Wilson mainly practices North and indoors at Tipton Lakes Athletic Club. Sometimes she goes to Center Grove to practice and hit with her boyfriend Ashlee Fisk, who was the Trojans’ No. 1 singles player, and other times she’ll hit with her sister Kathryn; or with boys from the North team and some coaches.

When she’s not practicing, Ashlie usually runs the reception at Tipton Lakes, where her mother Mary Beth is the general manager.

Ashlie wants to play tennis in college and has her sights set on Purdue, Butler or Belmont as her top picks. Earlier this month, the NCAA lifted the dead period in effect since the pandemic, meaning coaches can now return to their normal recruiting calendars and activities, including face-to-face contacts.

Now that recruitment is back in full swing, she hopes to meet her study commitments by the end of the summer or early fall.

“I know her goal is to play college tennis. You have to give her a lot of credit for the work ethic she has in her game and try to improve her tennis skills,” Hammel said. “She’s conditioning, she’s doing anything for someone who is committed to becoming a better player at a particular sport.”

With the way the team has performed this year, there is no doubt that North will have the chance to make a deep run into the post-season next year.

“Next year we will be very good,” Wilson said. “I think some freshmen are coming in. I think, and with the girls working hard during the off-season, I think we’ll come back stronger next year.”

Hammel still expects Wilson to be in top form and one of the top players for next season.

“For what she did this year and going into next year, she’s also going to be a dominant high school level player next year no matter what,” Hammel said. “She is a pleasure to have as a coach. She is a pleasure to have on the team and to work with. I don’t have to say much to her. She can just keep going. She does listen. She always tries to to be a better player and do the right things and keep working on things to make her an even better player later on.”

At a glance