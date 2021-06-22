Ferris hockey announces schedule 2021-22





BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State University ice hockey squad will bring several familiar foes back to town in their return to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) next season as the Bulldogs unveiled their full schedule for 2021-22, including non-conference dates , on Monday (June 21).

The coming year’s slate is filled with selective matchups and old rivals, including visits from the Michigan State Spartans, Western Michigan Broncos and Miami (Ohio) Redhawks in non-conference action.

The Bulldogs will play 17 home games next season, and five of Michigan’s six NCAA Division I opponents will all come to the Ewigleben Ice Arena as FSU enters its 47th season of varsity competition, looking to enter the NCAA tournament for the fourth. times since 2012. Ferris State will open the year by taking on the Redhawks of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Miami, Ohio, on October 2-3 in Big Rapids for a two-game home series. The Redhawks will make their first visit to Big Rapids since the Bulldogs earned a win at the Ewigleben Ice Arena in 2012.

Next, the Bulldogs draw the Western Michigan Broncos for a home-and-home series, traveling to Lawson Ice Arena on Friday, October 8, before returning to Big Rapids on Saturday, October 9. Ferris State opens its CCHA schedule October 22-23 with its first-ever matchups at St. Thomas University, the newest team in NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey. In late October, en route, the Bulldogs will compete against a program featuring two Bulldog alums as they take on the Canisius Golden Griffins in Buffalo, NY. The Griffins are led by an FSU alum in head coach Trevor Large (’04) and also another Bulldog product on the bench in assistant coach Taylor Nelson (’12). Nelson helped lead the Bulldogs to the national championship game at the NCAA Frozen Four as an All-America Goaltender in 2012. Sandwiched between a pair of non-conference series, the Bulldogs will host one of last year’s four NCAA Regional Champions at the Minnesota State Mavericks on Nov. 5-6. The Mavericks made their very first Frozen Four last season. The Bulldogs also have a home-and-home series against the Michigan State Spartans scheduled when they visit Munn Arena on Friday, November 12, before MSU visits the Ewigleben Ice Arena on Saturday, November 13. Ferris State rounds out a three-game homestand and a five out of six home stand when the Northern Michigan Wildcats visit Nov. 19-20 before the Bulldogs head to the Upper Peninsula to defeat the Michigan Tech Huskies on Nov. 26. -27. Heading into the holiday season, Ferris State hosts in-state rival Lake Superior State on Dec. 3-4 and visits Bowling Green on Dec. 10-11 to wrap up the 2021 portion of the slate. After the holidays, Ferris State will leave for a few games against Minnesota State on January 7-8, before welcoming St. Thomas to Big Rapids for the first time ever on January 14-15. Next, the Bulldogs make the long trek to Bemidji, Minnesota, to face the Bemidji State Beavers on January 21-22, before returning home on January 28-29 to play host to longtime CCHA rival Bowling Green. After a week of goodbyes, Ferris State travels back to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to take on Lake Superior State on February 11-12, before taking on the Michigan Tech Huskies on February 18-19. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season against the Northern Michigan Wildcats on Feb. 25-26 in Marquette. The top four teams in the CCHA will play the first-round playoffs at campus locations in a best-of-three series. The winners will advance to the CCHA single-match semifinals on the senior campus grounds over the weekend of March 11-13. The winners of the semifinals then compete for the acclaimed Mason Cup on Saturday, March 19 on the campus grounds of the higher-ranking team. Should the Bulldogs make it to the NCAA tournament, this year’s NCAA Regionals will be March 25-27 in Albany, New York, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Loveland, Colorado, and Worcester, Massachusetts. The Frozen Four 2022 will take place April 7-9 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Official start times for all matches will be announced in the near future and the schedule is subject to change. Fans are encouraged to regularly visit the Ferris State Athletics official website at FerrisStateBulldogs.com for the latest updates and changes to the Bulldog Hockey schedule. Additional information about subscription packs and single game sales will also be announced in the near future. Since 2012, the Bulldogs have made three NCAA Tournament appearances and have advanced to the NCAA Final Eight three times. FSU has also won two conference regular season championships, along with capturing the WCHA’s Broadmoor Trophy once as the competition’s Final Five Champion. In addition to a Frozen Four berth and a national title game shown in 2012, FSU has also reached the regional finals and the last eight of the NCAA tournament in both 2014 and 2016.

