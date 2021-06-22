Connect with us

England v Czech Republic Euro 2020 kick-off time, TV channel, live stream info and results needed

England take on the Czech Republic in their final Group D game at Wembley.

The Three Lions are virtually through to the knockout stages despite a disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland, with both sides battling for top spot.

Here we give you the low point of the fixture.

What time does Czech Republic – England start?

This match is on Tuesday 22nd June at 8pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

This match will be broadcast live on ITV and will be broadcast from 7pm.

What about live streaming?

It will also be available online to UK viewers via ITV Hub.

What are the permutations?

England must beat the Czech Republic to win the group, while a draw would continue them in second place.

If England lose, they could drop to third place, but only if Scotland beat Croatia and there are at least three goals between the British rivals. Even then, it’s likely that four points will be enough for the Three Lions to progress.

The Czech Republic will continue as group winners if they avoid defeat. They could be overtaken for second place if they lose and Croatia beat Scotland by at least a three-goal swing.

Who is the referee?

Artur Dias of Portgual will lead this competition.

Who what’s the early team news?

England captain Harry Kane will keep his place despite criticism after the Scotland draw, but manager Gareth Southgate could make changes elsewhere.

Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are all pushing for the start to provoke a failed attack and Phil Foden would be the most likely player to drop out as he is one yellow card away from suspension.

Southgate have chopped and changed their fullbacks in the first two games and that could continue with Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell able to provide more attacking advantage.

Defender Harry Maguire is also pushing for a start after returning from injury as an unused substitute against Scotland.

All England players tested negative for Covid on Sunday, allaying fears Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour could have passed it on after contracting the virus.

The Czech Republic have a fully fit squad, but manager Jaroslav Silhavy faces a decision on whether to rest Jan Boril or Lukas Masopust, who are both one booking away from missing their last-16 clash.

What did the managers say?

England manager Gareth Southgate: “We know the quality they have. Some of their players have come to the Premier League and have done an excellent job this season. Because of our recent history with Croatia and the fact that everyone is focusing on Scotland, I think many of our fans have pushed that Czech game aside. We certainly didn’t.”

On Kane: “I know there are going to be a lot of questions about him at this point, but he’s been through that 100 times before and I’ve answered that several times in this role in the past and he’s been thinking about the goals won. I expect this to be the same in the future.

“He is our most important player, there is no doubt about it. You just have to look at his goal record with us to see how important he is to the team.”

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy on Patrik Schick, who has three goals in two games: “We know that Patrik is a great goalscorer and he has confirmed that. I think we will move on to the next stage and he will score many more goals here.”

“Milan Baros was a great goalscorer. If I remember correctly, he was the top scorer at the European Championship in Portugal, and I hope the same will happen for Patrik. I believe in him.”

Opportunities

England are the big favorites to come out on top, with the best odds of 5/8.

Despite taking four points from two games, the Czech Republic is 36/5 to win at Wembley with a 45/17 draw.

Forecast

The Czech Republic know that a draw will be enough to win the group and England’s frontline hasn’t fired yet, so it’s not crying out for the goal fest. But an improvement on their performance against Scotland should bring England a 1-0 win.



