Wilson, Coffee, Gregory, McKeivier choose future football houses

Quarterback Brock Hillyer paved the way for many senior West Branch football players who helped the team finish the 2020 season with an 8-2 record in the Eastern Buckeye Conference championship.

Hillyer, a dual-threat player who directed a strike averaging over 40 points per game last fall and helped the Warriors improve from 2-8 in 2019, previously committed to Marietta College.

Teammates Alek Wilson, Andrew Coffee, Josh Gregory and David McKeivier also chose the Division III football route. Wilson will join Hillyer at Marietta, Coffee and Gregory both chose Grove City (Pa.) and McKeivier selected Geneva (Pa.) College.

Marietta competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference along with Mount Union. Grove City and Geneva are rivals in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Grove City were 2-2 in a shortened 2020 season after a 9-2 point in 2019. Geneva went 2-3 in 2020 after a 3-7 2019 campaign.

“They have a love for the game and they want to try to take football to the next level,” said West Branch coach Ken Harris.

Wilson, a 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back and defensive end, rushed for 562 yards in just 99 attempts (5.7 avg), caught 34 passes for 285 yards (8.4 avg) and scored a combined 16 touchdowns. Rotating with Gregory and Coffee at the end of the defense, Wilson recorded 43 tackles and six tackles for a loss.

“He was our running game who also had good hands and could catch the ball out of the backfield,” said Harris. “As a defensive target, he was very quick and used that speed.”

Coffee, a handsome 6-4, was also a two-way player for the Warriors. He played one of the wide receiver spots in the wide open pass-heavy spread and caught 19 passes for 264 yards (13.9 avg) and two touchdowns. In the end, he wreaked havoc on offenses as a run-stopper and pass rusher, finishing with 40 tackles, 14 loss tackles and 10 sacks.

“He was a good possession receiver who made several big catches for us,” said Harris. “He was also a fast and physical [defensive]lineman.”

Gregory, who is also 6-4, played the same offensive and defensive positions as Coffee. At wideout, he matched his former high school and future college teammate in receptions (19) with another 5 yards (269) and one touchdown (three). Third in the defensive rotation, Gregory was also able to stop the run, making 40 tackles and 5tackles for a loss. He added 2 bags.

“Gregory knew the game and that [intelligence]allowed us to put him on the attack in different places,” Harris said.

Coffee and Gregory also share the same competitive drive in academics.

“They’re both looking into engineering and Grove City is a perfect fit for them because it’s a great… [academic]reputation,” Harris added.

McKeivier, a 5-10, 165-pound speedster who was one of the receivers on offense and who started in free safety on defense, finished with 37 receptions for 404 yards (10.9 avg.) and three touchdowns. On defense, he was solid on the run, recording 74 tackles and adding two interceptions.

Football wasn’t McKeivier’s only high school sport. He was also a standout long jumper for the track and field team, which Geneva noticed.

“He was looking forward to playing football and athletics in college and I think Geneva will allow him that, so it suits him well,” said Harris. “As [a football player]for us he was a great player and a good tackler.”

West Branch recently sent several former football standouts to Division III college programs, led by offensive lineman Max Craig, who started last spring as a freshman at offensive tackle for Mount Union. Offensive lineman Clayton Adams (Ohio Wesleyan) and running back Thomas Caserta (Marietta) are two others who play at the Division III level.

“Playing Division III football is different,” said Harris. “You have to have a real love for the game to play because you don’t get any scholarship money and you can’t play in front of big crowds. However, you still get a chance to compete against good competition, just at a higher level.”