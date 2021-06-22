Walsh, Highland, Twinsburg, Revere striking headline Akron Beacon Journal boys tennis all-star team





The Akron Beacon Journal boys’ tennis all-star team for the 2021 season includes players from Highland, Revere, Twinsburg and Walsh Jesuit Walsh Jesuit senior Ben Cors and junior Caleb Miller competed in the Division I state doubles tournament, and Highland sophomore Elijah Hadler played in the Division I state singles tournament. Student athletes from all Summit County schools plus Highland and Wadsworth are eligible to be selected for the ABJ all-star teams. Miller and Cors finished third in the Division I state doubles tournament after teaming up to win section and district championships. Miller and Cors compiled a 15-1 record in doubles, helping WJ under coach Rocco Cona achieve a No. 9 ranking in the state. Miller set a 14-7 record as the No. 1 singles player for WJ. Cors went 18-2 as a singles player, primarily as WJ’s No. 2 singles player. Hadler won the Suburban League American Conference first singles championship and a Division I sectional title. He finished second in a district tournament and was a state quarterfinalist. Hadler finished his sophomore season with a 27-2 record in singles and a 2-1 point in doubles under coach Lisa Reynolds. The other three players selected to the ABJ all-star boys tennis team were Revere sophomore Merit Wagstaff, Walsh Jesuit freshman Michael Ulrich and Twinsburg senior Brian Nesic. Wagstaff finished second in a Division I section tournament to advance to a district tournament. He also finished second in the Suburban League American Conference’s first singles series and helped Revere win the SLAC team title under freshman coach Dave Heideman. Wagstaff finished his sophomore season with an 18-6 singles record. Ulrich finished third in a Division I tournament to advance to a district tournament. Ulrich compiled a 21-6 singles record, primarily as WJ’s third singles player. He also went 1-1 in doubles. Nesic was Twinsburg’s No. 1 singles player and advanced to the Division I district tournament. He placed fourth in a section tournament and won the first singles championship of the Suburban League National Conference. Nesic finished his senior season with a 16-8 record under coach Michael Porinchak. The following players were selected as ABJ honorable mention selections: Revere brothers Ben Lazbin and Sam Lazbin, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy teammates Alex Stout and Luke Thelander, Walsh Jesuit teammates Ethan Shan and Nathan Iahovich and Ben McKnight of St. Vincent-St. Mary. Michael Beaven can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos