Notice to the alleged victims of sexual abuse by former hockey coach François Lamarre





LONGUEIL, QC, June 22, 2021 /CNW / – IF YOU HAVE BEEN SEXUALLY ABUSED BY FORMER HOCKEY COACH FRANOIS LAMARRE, THIS MESSAGE MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS. The Supreme Court of Quebec has authorized class action against the City of Longueuil and the estate of François Lamarre On behalf of all persons sexually abused by the late François Lamarre while he was coaching the municipal hockey program in the City of Greenfield Park , as well as the estate of such persons if deceased since then September 1, 2017 (the “class members“). This class action is looking for monetary compensation for the victims of sexual abuse committed by François Lamarre when he was a coach in the Greenfield Park municipal hockey program, including punitive damages. You do not need to take any action at this stage if you want to participate in this class action. However, if you want to exclude yourself from the class action, you must do so at the latest before September 22, 2021 , by following the procedure set forth in the full notice published on the Plaintiff’s Attorney’s website: www.kklex.com You can contact the plaintiff’s attorneys for information about the class action and to learn more about your rights. Communication is: completely free, confidential and protected by attorney-client privilege. The contact details of the plaintiff’s attorneys are as follows: Me Pierre Boivin/ [email protected]

Me Robert Kugler / [email protected]

I Jrmie Longpr/ [email protected]

Bullets Kandestin, LLP

1 Place Ville-Marie, Suite 1170

Montreal, Quebec, H3B 2A7

Phone number (514) 878-2861 extension no. 1261 / toll-free: 1-844-999-2861 ext. 1261

Fax: (514) 875-8424 The court has allowed the use of pseudonyms to identify members of the Class in the proceedings, evidence and all other documents filed in the case file to protect their identities. Please note that this notice is an abbreviated notice approved by the Superior Court. Class members are encouraged to read the full notice, which contains additional information about the class action, on the plaintiff’s attorneys’ website: www.kklex.com, and the register of collective claims. THIS NOTICE HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE HIGHER JUDGE SOURCE Bullets Kandestin Related Links www.kklex.com

