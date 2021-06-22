Collin Morikawa Becomes a US Men’s Golf “Calympian” in Tokyo





Golf returned to the 2016 Summer Olympics, having only been part of the program in 1900 and 1904. For the 2016 Rio Games, Cal alum Byeong-Hun (Ben) An, an offspring of a South Korean table tennis Olympian and a Chinese table tennis Olympian who met at the 1988 Olympics, represented South Korea and Cal. For 2021, Cal Mens Golf will once again have a representative – budding PGA superstar Collin Morikawa for Team USA. Over the weekend, Morikawa was in contention at the 2021 US Open, played in Torrey Pines. After briefly topping the crowded leaderboard during Sunday’s final round, Morika’s bid for a second PGA Major resulted in a tie for 4th place at -2.4 shots behind winner Jon Rahm (an ASU alumnus who will also be a Spanish Olympian). Morikawa secured a spot as a top-4 ranked (via the Official World Golf Ranking) American golfer (although with Dustin Johnson he had long expressed his intention to refuse the Olympics, he just had to be in the top-5). Ranked 4th in the world, Morikawa will be one of four golfers to represent the United States in Tokyo. Also qualified for Team USA are Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele. It will be a very different quartet to represent Team USA than in 2016 Rio. There will also be three brand new Olympic medalists after Justin Rose (UK), Henrik Stenson (Sweden) and Matt Kuchar (USA) all failed to qualify this year. Morikawa should be a serious contender for medals. Morikawa, who has both Japanese and Chinese ancestry, is delighted to be an Olympian for the first time, as well as he told the Golf Channel at the end of the US Open. I am so delighted. It’s of course small consolation not to win here this week, but I’m going to play, Morikawa said on Sunday. It’s going to be one of the best things of my life. To think back to being an amateur two years ago, literally two years ago, and to be on this team and go to Tokyo brings a smile to my face. I’m really excited. Just a few weeks ago, Morika’s bid to become a Calympian was still somewhat tenuous. He was able to move up the rankings with 2nd place at the Memorial, where he lost in the playoffs, followed by the US Open 4th place. The men’s competition at the Tokyo Olympics will be played from July 29 to August 1 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Morikawa will next play in the Scottish Open in preparation for the British Open (July 11-18), where he continues his bid for a 2nd Major Championship. GO BEARS!

