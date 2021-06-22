New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern supports Olympic selection of transgender weightlifters





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the selection of transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, a decision that has sparked debate about inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard becomes the first transgender athlete to compete in the Games after being selected for the New Zealand team in the women’s super-heavyweight category over 87 kilograms.

The recording of the 43-year-old has caused controversy with her supporters welcoming the decision, while critics question the alleged fairness of transgender athletes. "Parties here have just followed the rules. That's the case for Laurel, but also for the team in New Zealand – they have followed the rules," Ardern told reporters in Wellington. "The alternative is to have someone follow the rules, but then be denied the opportunity to participate. "So in the end I leave it to those agencies and that's the decision they've made and it's in line with the standard that's been set worldwide." Hubbard, who will be the oldest lifter at the Games, competed in men's weightlifting competitions before switching in 2013. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued guidelines in 2015 that allow transgender athletes to compete provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition. Some scientists have said the guidelines do little to reduce the biological benefits of those who have gone through puberty as males, such as bone and muscle density. Proponents of transgender inclusion argue that the transition process significantly reduces that advantage and that physical differences between athletes mean that there is never a truly level playing field in sport. The Australian weightlifting federation tried to prevent Hubbard from competing in the women's event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but backed her selection for Tokyo. Australian hitchhiker Charisma Amoe-Tarrant, who will compete against Hubbard in the 87+kg division, wished Hubbard the best. "I have so much respect for her and… hope we can all come together and enjoy the Olympics," the 22-year-old from Nauru told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday.

