Shafali Verma leads the way for future female stars of Indian cricket | Cricket

JSince more people saw Jim Laker whistling 19 for 90 at Old Trafford and Ian Botham 149 at Headingley with bristles than could possibly have fit in the ground, even stacked on top of each other, you’re guessing in retrospect a bit fuller than last week. Not because it was India’s first time in a Test in seven years or because of the cricket itself, which was excellent, but because of the Test debut of a 17-year-old superstar in the making.

Shafali Verma made 96 and 63 and was named player of the match. But it wasn’t just the numbers. It was the poise, the strength, the audacity. The simple dismissal of the bad ball. The delicacy of sliding to the third man. The big, thumping straight drives. The steady forward defense with the high, high elbow. The adolescent impetuousness of going for the big shot at 96 and the sighing disappointment of the spectators, whose instincts for the home side were temporarily defeated by their empathy.

The story of Vermas is not one of a golden girl destined for glory. She comes from Haryana, a socially conservative state in northern India with a traditional view of the role of women and a disapproving view of girls who exercise outdoors. In the 2011 census, Haryanas’ sex ratio at birth (SRB) 834 (834 girls born for every 1,000 boys) was the lowest in the country. By March 2018, the SRB had improved to 928, but there is still a long way to go through a campaign to celebrate women’s achievements and shut down illegal ultrasound clinics for sex determination.

But Verma didn’t really care what others thought of her. She cut her hair short, cycled 15 miles to school and played cricket with her brothers under the watchful eye of her father, Sanjeev, a jeweler. When her older brother Sahil fell ill and was unable to compete in an under-12 tournament, 10-year-old Shafali convinced her father that she could slip under the radar with her shaved hair and play instead. She did and won the man of the match award.

I was lucky enough to have an upbringing so different from most girls my age. Many scoffed at the idea of ​​a girl playing an outdoor sport with guys, but Dad was adamant, Verma said. Despite the discouragement, Father gave me everything he would give my older brother.

Sanjeev continued the vigorous training of his children. There was a police training ground near the family home where Shafali and Sahil would compete to flip monstrous tractor tires, earning five rupees from their father’s pocket for every six they could hit.

Shafali started playing for the state and in 2019, at the age of 15, was called up to the Womens T20 Challenge, organized by the BCCI and held in Jaipur. Verma played for IPL Velocity, captained by India Test captain, Mithali Raj, and alongside England’s Danni Wyatt, who came home saying she had played with a future superstar.

Shafali Verma addresses the media after the test draw. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

The baton was passed when Raj said goodbye to T20 internationals and Verma was called up to the T20 squad against South Africa. She hiccuped and made nothing in her first game, but a month and a little later she stroked some fifty in consecutive games against the West Indies, breaking her hero Sachin Tendulkars’ record as the youngest Indian to make an international half-century.

Since then: boom, boom. She has hit more sixes in the international T20s than anyone since her debut and is the top T20 female cricketer. In last year’s Womens T20 World Cup in Australia, she shone, scoring 163 runs with a cool strike rate of 158.2, even flopping in the final as Australia, buoyed by a record crowd, triumphed in the MCG. She has signed T20 deals with the Sydney Sixers and Birmingham Phoenix.

Despite all this, despite her sensational sensation and potential, Verma is probably not unique in a country with a population of 1.36 billion. England and Australia have been used to dominating women’s cricket for years, but you feel that crown will soon be slipping.

Since Harmanpreet Kaur scored a 171-point knockout in the 2017 World Cup semi-final to knock out Australia, since India made the final to a full Lords and Mithali Raj read a book while waiting to bat, the Indian women’s cricket revolution ready to roar.

The recent treatment of the women’s side by the BCCI makes you wonder whether the authorities realize what a golden egg they are sitting on. The fact that the women of India failed to match nearly a year after the T20 World Cup final while the men played eight Tests and six cue matches, the fact that they failed to pay the prize money owed to them for reaching the final for more than 14 months, the fact that the men played a full IPL while the women got a four-match mini-tournament. But this will change. It must. Player power will soon mean something, just like in the men’s game.

And Verma will lead the way. Catch her while you can play India and England for three more ODIs and T20s on this tour, before she joins Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

The Spin: Sign up and get our weekly cricket email.