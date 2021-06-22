MTSU Football, Men’s Basketball, Crucial Seasons | Sport





MTSU senior Kigen Chemadi’s national title in the 3000m steeplechase concluded a very good 2020-2021 athletic year for MTSU. Amid the pandemic, MTSU teams won six best Conference USA championships in the league, along with Chemadi’s national championship. Majority of college athletics fans don’t pay attention to tennis, track and field, golf, etc., which is a shame because the athletes and coaches work just as hard and spend as many hours as soccer and men’s basketball players. However, in some universities like MTSU, fans definitely pay attention to college football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. With that in mind, MTSU has clearly struggled tremendously in football and men’s basketball over the past two years. The Blue Raider football team has won just seven games in the past two seasons, while the men’s basketball team has only won 13 games in the past few seasons. So what are the expectations for the programs next season? Sure, the coaches will say they have to win every game, but realistically, what are the expectations? Well, the upcoming season is crucial for both programs. You would like to think that MTSU could at least go to a bowling game, but that doesn’t mean you had a good season. You would like to think that the basketball team can at least move to the middle of the pack or close to the upper echelon of the league. At this point, however, one has the right to wonder whether either will occur. Marshall fired his soccer coach Doc Holliday after last season. He went 85-54 and 6-2 in bowl games. He also won three C-USA East Division titles and one C-USA overall title. Last season, he went 7-3, 4-1 against league foes to win the East Division. Naturally, Marshall’s expectations are quite high. Holliday’s firing reportedly went deeper than just wins and losses, but it’s still surprising to see a coach let go with his rsum. MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill is 94-92 overall going into his 15th season and is 2-6 in eight bowl games. MTSU basketball coach Nick McDevitt is 26-30 in his three seasons since he replaced Kermit Davis, who signed a major contract with Ole Miss. Some fans want change, while others somehow don’t seem to care. That’s called an apathetic fanbase. Either way, the upcoming seasons for both programs are extremely important. For the fans who care, they don’t expect the Blue Raiders to win a championship every season, but they would at least like to see both teams a factor in their respective league races. Monte Hale Jr. is sports editor of The Murfreesboro Post. Email him at [email protected]







