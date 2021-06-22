



The board of directors of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has jointly approved the establishment of the “National Tennis Day” on June 3, which corresponds to Rafael Nadal’s birthday. The proposal will be laid out in the coming months and the idea is to create a major movement of Spanish tennis bringing together the leading figures. More than 1,500 tennis clubs and fans celebrate Tennis Day with various activities: social tournaments (mixed, men, women, veterans), beach tennis, exhibitions and so on. During Nadal’s Roland Garros match against Richard Gasquet at Roland Garros on June 3, the idea came up when Jorge Mir Mayor, the director of the tennis schools of Real Club Jolaseta, suggested through his Twitter account to organize the National Tennis Day. . Tennis fans were enthusiastic about it and the board of directors of the RFET decided to support the proposal. With 20 Major titles and 36 Masters 1000 trophies to his name, Nadal stands as one of the greatest players of all time and one of the most celebrated Spanish athletes. Nadal entered the top 10 in April 2005 and never left the exclusive group, overcoming many injuries to remain competitive for over 15 years. Rafa has played six tournaments so far in 2021, five of which on his beloved clay court. After skipping the ATP Cup due to back problems, the Spaniard wasted two sets to gain advantage against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open to remain on one Melbourne crown. Rafael Nadal’s birthday will be National Tennis Day in Spain. Nadal stayed off the field for nearly two months, returning to Monte Carlo and suffering the quarterfinal loss to Andrey Rublev in three sets. Rafa again fought Tsitsipas in Barcelona, ​​saving a match point in a memorable final to triumph after three hours and 38 minutes to secure the first trophy since Roland Garros last October. Alexander Zverev proved too strong for Rafa in Madrid, and the Spaniard bounced back in Rome, defending a match point against Denis Shapovalov and beating Novak Djokovic in the final for the 36th Masters 1000 crown. At Roland Garros, the 13-time champion suffered a third defeat in Paris, losing to Djokovic in the semi-final after four hours and 11 minutes and deciding to take a break and give his body time to recover before the US Open. “I listened to Eurosport’s comments about Nadal’s game and I immediately understood that the idea was fantastic. Spanish tennis has a lot to celebrate. We have the most outstanding Spanish athlete of all time, we are the current Davis Cup champions and we are in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup. I think, as I said, we have a lot to celebrate,” said Miguel Díaz, president of the RFET.

