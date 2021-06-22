Tour de France: Pogacar is supported by Majka, McNulty and Hirschi





Tadej Pogaar will be flanked at the Tour de France by a reinforced UAE Team Emirates squad, with debutant Brandon McNulty and new signings Rafal Majka and Marc Hirschi joining the defending champions backing the cast. Davide Formolo, Rui Costa, Mikkel Bjerg and Vegard Stake Laengen are also part of the eight-man selection, it was announced on Tuesday morning. Last September, Poga took overall victory, despite often being isolated in the high mountains after losing Formolo and Fabio Aru early in the race. While Ineos and Jumbo-Visma seem to have the strongest teams in the Tour, the Slovenian should be able to rely on more consistent support in the mountains this time around. “It is a privilege to be back in the Tour as the defending champion. It has been a difficult year for many people and we hope we can give everyone three weeks of exciting racing,” said Pogaar. Pogaar warmed up for the Tour by winning the Tour of Slovenia, although he had to settle for bronze in the time trial at the national championships last weekend. Earlier this year he won the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and also finished second behind compatriot and Tour rival Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in Itzulia Basque Country. “My year so far has gone very well and I’m really looking forward to starting this Tour with good preparation and good condition,” said Pogaar. “I’m confident in myself and my team, we can’t wait for the challenge.” UAE Team Emirates signed Majka from Bora-Hansgrohe last winter and they also took over Hirschi when DSM canceled its contract at the beginning of the year, and both new signings have been selected along with Pogaar. McNulty was originally supposed to ride the Giro dItalia, but the American was stopped from riding in support of Pogacar in France. Unlike last September when Alexander Kristoff took the win on opening day in Nice, UAE Team Emirates did not bring a sprinter to the race and the team is fully committed to Pogaar. “Our goal for this year is clear: we are going to try and defend the title that Tadej claimed last year, so we have built a team around him. We have a good mix of youth and experience to support Tadej with a strong block of climbers and also solid riders for the flat roads,” said team manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez. “Obviously we will be heavily marked by the other teams and it will not be an easy task, but we are confident and know that a great result is well within the capabilities of Tadej and the team.”

