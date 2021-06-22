Australian football/cricket agent Loren Robb of Perth buys American Premiere League “AUSSEES” franchise





WHITE PLAINS, NY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Loren Robb, an Australian sports agent with good connections from the Perth, Australia signed an exclusive contract with APL to purchase the AUSSEES franchise that will represent the Australian expatriate community in the United States.

Loren Robb, owner of the AUSSEES franchise



Historic moment! Jay Mir signs an exclusive deal with Gill Addeo (Jersey Jackals) to host the American Premiere League cricket tournament at Yogi Berra Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Mr Robb is an expert in talent scouting and player recruitment and has worked very closely with football and cricket talents around the world. He specializes in agent advisor programs, sponsors, endorsements, player/club/coach sales and contracts. Mr Robb has also specialized in cricket business management of a US based company in Portland, Oregon. He is also the founder and owner of LR WILDBLAZA CRICKET, a cricket bat and kit manufacturing factory that is distributed worldwide. “I grew up with cricket and it’s part of my lifestyle whether it’s leisure or business. I was shown the American Premiere League business plan and I was immediately attracted, but I always do my due diligence before starting a new business venture After studying the whole plan in detail I decided to buy the Aussees franchise The idea of ​​uniting seven different communities through cricket in the world’s largest sports market is a win for cricket as well as for community unit. I am very proud to represent the Australian community in the United States and assure everyone that the team we will build will meet the expectations of hundreds of thousands of Aussies living in the US and around the world,” said Robb. Jay Miro, APL founder and CEO added: “The cricket revolution in America” is at its peak and I welcome Mr. Robb aboard this historic voyage. APL is very aggressively conducting trials with hundreds of candidates in the US. People like this idea of ​​teams named after their communities. We have now sold five of our seven franchises and will complete the remaining two very soon. Our tickets and match schedules are online. Team owners are working aggressively to finalize their player roster. Broadcast deal is also in the final stages of negotiations. Stadium Officials are ready for this historic cricket tournament. I am truly amazed and humbled by the unparalleled love and support we are getting from fans all over the world USA and Canada And rest assured, we will give these fans the best, most exciting and exciting cricket show ever in the US” Follow APL on twitter @APLCRICKETUSA

or Facebook @americanpremiereleague

Website: www.americanpremeireleague.org Media contact

Jerry Bates

[email protected]

SOURCE American Premiere League







