Penn State Football recruitment concludes impressive third wave of visits





Penn State Football recruiting is back with an impressive weekend of recruiting visits Two weeks ago, Penn State Football hosted the secondary and running back prospects on campus, and this past weekend saw a healthy amount of offensive linemen and defensive linemen in Happy Valley. The offensive line group included Penn State commit Drew Shelton along with 4-star Gunner Givens and 3-star Andre Roye Jr. This is a pivotal visit for Penn State with Shelton as he was on the Florida campus last weekend. The staff will do everything they can to keep him solid. Givens has long been a target and has seen his ranking drop in recent months. He is still a 4 star and the Nittany Lions are still showing a lot of interest. Roye is a newer target, he got an offer in February and this will be his first time on campus since the offer. Penn State fights for him against Rutgers and Maryland. Other offensive targets expected on campus include highly talented North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. It will be hard to pull the 4-star away from hometown Tar Heels, but Penn State will try it this weekend. Wide Receiver/Safety Cristian Driver is also from Texas. He is the son of former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver. James Franklin was a driver position coach in Green Bay for a short time. On the defensive side of things, two of the Nittany Lions will be top edge rush targets in Happy Valley. Four stars Anto Saka and Tyreese Fearbry are right behind Dani Dennis-Sutton on the edge of Penn State. Sake is fresh off a visit to USC last week while Fearbry was in Pitt. One of the two countries to go with Ken Talley, and hopefully Dennis-Sutton, would be big. Four-star Florida defensive tackle Zane Durant will make the trip north this weekend. Penn State had three other defensive tackles on campus last week in Joe Strickland, Kaleb Artis and Alex VanSumeren. At linebacker comes 3-star Keon Wylie from Philadelphia. He is good friends with Talley and this weekend will be important to him as the Penn State linebacker board has a lot of question marks. A defensive defender will also visit Jordan Allen in the 3-star safety. Penn State has a lot of names for not many high school places in this class, so that’s something to keep an eye on. Shelton won’t be the only commit on campus, as punter Alex will visit Bacchetta for the first time since his deployment. He is from Georgia. Last weekend may not have the star power that the previous recruiting weekend had, but it’s a critical weekend, especially on the offensive line. The Nittany Lions will focus on fending off Florida for Shelton while also trying to close with other targets.

