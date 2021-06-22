Kurvers remembered by Bulldogs as great hockey player but even better person

What Kurver’s former Bulldogs teammates, coach and college rival will most remember, though, is that he was a good person.

Gracious, kind and caring was how the Bulldogs described Kurvers on Monday after his death at age 58 after a two and a half year battle with lung cancer . He is survived by his four children, daughters Madison and Rose, and sons Weston and Roman and wife, Heather.

Kurvers played four seasons with UMD from 1980-84, finishing his career by winning the Hobey Baker in 1984 and captaining the Bulldogs to the national championship. Not even his own team’s top scorer in 1983-84, the credit belonged to Bill Watson UMD coach Mike Sertich said it was Kurvers’ character that put him over the top for the price that season.

The world has lost a wonderful person today. Tom Kurvers made everyone in the room feel important. As a young coach, I am grateful for our insightful conversations and how he has never made me feel less than him. TK was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. — Adam Krause (@AdamKrause26) June 21, 2021

And Kurvers’ character and values ​​continued to be loved after his time at UMD. What you saw is what you got, Sertich said.

He was a Cadillac man. He was smart, he was intuitive, he was gracious, caring, Sertich said Monday, after he last spoke with Kurvers two weeks ago. As I told you before, if my sons could grow up to be what he became, what he is, I would be a successful father. And that’s what I meant about him and some of the other kids we’ve had here. He’s one of those guys that come through your life, you’re just blessed to be a part of it and let me be a part of his life.

Whether on or off the ice, Sertich said Kurvers was a selfless person, always putting others before himself and doing what was best for his team, his family. Even during his battle with cancer, Kurvers’ top priority was to be there for his children.

It was never, never, never, never about him, Sertich said. Ever. It’s always been about what’s best for us.

Bob Mason, the former goalkeeping coach for the Minnesota Wild, played two seasons with Kurvers at UMD from 1981-83, then again briefly in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks in 1990-91 after Kurvers was traded there from Toronto. They would reunite once more in the NHL with the Wild when Kurvers was hired as assistant general manager in 2018.

The Freemason’s wife, Victoria, died two years ago after a 22-month battle with urothelial cancer, and Kurvers stood there with his teammates to the end.

He knew her very well. He and Heather were supposed to go to the hospital with us. He was really good at the end there as she got close to the end, said Mason, who was last at Kurvers last Friday. It was just a little crazy ironic that he suddenly got. I remember sitting in Dallas and getting word from Paul Fenton that (Tom) had lung cancer.

He wasn’t afraid of it. He said: I’m going to live with cancer. That’s what Victoria, my wife, was also trying to do, living with cancer. He would live with it and go as far as he could.

Watson, who played two seasons with Kurvers at UMD from 1982-84 before winning the Hobey in 1985, recalled a dark moment in his life when Kurvers was there for him and his wife, Molly. It was 30 years ago when they lost their first son, Jack, to SIDS.

I’ll never forget the first call we got was from Tommy, Watson said. A relative of his had experienced something similar. I’ve never forgotten how fast he got there, that’s something I’ll never forget. He even came out of the blue that summer and spent some time with us while we grieved.

He’s just a good person. It was always cool to see how he interacted with his kids. The door was always open.

Norm Maciver was also a teammate of Kurvers for two seasons and his roommate in 1983-84. Maciver said Kurvers was the man he and his teammates always turned to for advice, even after their playing days.

Very intelligent, very humble, graceful and he was always there for you. And it was always in a thoughtful way, Maciver said. He said let me chew it one day and I’ll get back to you. That’s the kind of person he was. He has things figured out.

Jefferson Hockey is certainly saddened to hear of the passing of former Jaguar great Tom Kurvers. This is from 2018 when he took the time to talk to our team before a Wild match. humiliate. gracefully. Stylish. Our sincere condolences go to his family. @JagHockey @JHBCHockey pic.twitter.com/RFqaiMovXu — Mike Terwilliger (@twigmaster) June 21, 2021

Kurvers was the person Maciver turned to after he retired from playing in 1999. Maciver initially went back to UMD to complete his degree, but didn’t know what to do next. Kurvers told him to go to the NHL Draft, even though he was unemployed that summer, and hang out in the hotel lobbies, mingle, see who you run into.

Maciver said it was great advice and a springboard for his post-playing career in hockey. Kurvers, then a scout for the Coyotes, later helped Maciver land a job as an assistant coach with the Coyotes minor league affiliate, the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League.

He really helped get me my first professional hockey job after I retired, said Maciver, who coached for two seasons with the Boston Bruins before moving to the Chicago Blackhawks front office. Maciver now works as the director of player personnel for the Seattle Kraken expansion.

Because he lives in Duluth, Maciver said he spent a lot of time scouting the Blackhawks during Minnesota Wild games at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hed often ran into Kurvers, the Twin Cities native, who had a stint as part of the Lightning front office between working for the Coyotes and Wild.

After the game, they talked about shopping on their ride home, which for Kurvers was much shorter than Maciver’s ride back on Interstate 35.

I would drive back to Duluth and he would drive home. Bet waits for Jacque Lemaires’ press conference to be over and once it’s over I get the call on my phone and we either talk about what Jacques talked about in the postgame or talk about the game, Maciver said. Man, looks like he would often take me to Hinckley or Moose Lake some nights. I would joke with him, where are you? And he goes, I’m in my garage. I’m sitting at the kitchen table. That went on pretty much every Minnesota Wild game we were together. That was my drive home, even as late as this past season.

It was always easier when he was at the game because I knew the calls would come and he would get me home at least half way through.

Though he didn’t get up and down I-35 as often as Maciver, it was a ride Kurvers had become very familiar with over the past decade, initially with the Lightning and later with the Wild.

Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin recalled seeing Kurvers a lot from 2010 to 2012, as the Lightning chased free college agent JT Brown, who signed Tampa Bay in 2012. Kurvers and the Lightning later spent four years chasing another UMD free college agent, Alex Iafallo, though he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Kings after losing in the 2017 Chicago National Championship game.

Sandelin was originally a rival to Kurvers in college as a defender in North Dakota. They later became teammates in the NHL for a short time with the Montreal Canadiens. As coach of the Bulldogs, Sandelin said Kurvers always supported him and patted him on the back, even when things weren’t going well.

He was a great person. He cared about people, Sandelin said. He was great to me. I knew him from playing against him and to some extent as a teammate in Montreal when I got the job here. He’s just a good person, just a really good person. We lost a good person today.