PSC’s Fernandez Shocked by NSA’s Budget Proposal for SEAG

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has reiterated its call on the various national sports federations (NSAs) to look for other ways and means as they prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in November. Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, chief-de-mission of the large Philippine contingent to Hanoi, said the sports bureau already has the proposed training budget in the hands of the NSAs competing in 39 of the 40 sports in this year’s SEA Games. I almost fell off my chair, Fernandez said upon seeing the P184 million figure, which covers just 28 NSAs. The Philippines won the overall title as the host of the SEA Games in 2019. It looks like it is looking to send 626 athletes to Hanoi in its bid to secure a strong podium finish despite the pandemic. Twenty-eight NSAs submitted their budget for bubble training and it was already P184 million. The PSC only has a budget of two hundred million for the SEA Games, Fernandez said during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). The PSC cannot fund all of this. One NSA asked for five million and we have thirty-nine NSAs. Baka mag-bangka tayo goes to Vietnam. We need the NSAs to step in too and look for LGUs (godfathers) to help them with facilities, billeting and food. Some have done while the others are looking. Fewer than 20 NSAs per lang ang nakakahanap ng host LGUs. The PSC cannot handle all financial needs during the pandemic, said the former basketball superstar in the Smart-powered session, with Upstream Media as its official webcast partner. So far, LGUs from Ormoc (fencing and modern pentathlon), Dumaguete (archery), Zamboanga (weightlifting), Baguio (muay), Benguet (kickboxing), Taguig (table tennis), Ilocos Norte (volleyball) and Tagaytay (cycling and chess ) have answered the call to help, as have Bohol, Cebu and Sta. Rosa in Laguna. Fernandez said he will keep his fingers crossed that the Hanoi SEA Games go ahead as planned and as planned. He said the agency is waiting for the final word from the SEA Games Federation. There are reports that the Vietnamese government is considering moving the event to July next year due to the pandemic. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there, said Fernandez. He added that so far the preparations for next month’s Tokyo Olympics are all in place. But still, we are ready.”

