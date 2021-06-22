John Rahm: From ‘biggest setback’ to ‘biggest breakthrough’ — How the Spaniard became a big winner





Fast forward to today and Rahm is a big winner.

The 26-year-old won the US Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday, finishing a shot for Louis Oosthuizen to claim the Spaniard’s debut.

His win comes just 15 days after he had to withdraw from the third round of the Memorial Tournament by a six-shot lead after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I believe that from the biggest setbacks you can get some of the biggest breakthroughs and I think a lot of people believed or thought I was angry about the situation than I really was,” Rahm told CNN Sport’s Don Riddell.

“I’ve never blamed anyone. I was never angry about anything, these are things I have no control over and we’re in the middle of a pandemic. “I’ve had a lot of loved ones and a lot of friends suffer from this and even die, so my first thought was, ‘I hope it doesn’t get bad, my health doesn’t get bad and I hope no one else in my family, especially my two month old son, has it.’ “That was where my mind was. When everyone else tested negative, I stayed mentally positive, knowing some good things were coming. I’m a big believer in karma and stayed very positive knowing that something was going to happen and be good.” READ: Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau — Why Everyone’s Talking About Golf’s New Rivalry A special place Even before Sunday’s win, Torrey Pines held special significance for Rahm. San Diego was not only his favorite city, but it was also the place his wife Kelley loved before they met, as her family used to vacation there. According to Rahm, Kelley caddyed for him during a qualifier for the Farmers Insurance Open on Monday when they were dating, despite him having “no idea about golf.” Torrey Pines was also the site of his first PGA Tour win, when he won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017. Rahm suggested Kelley on the trails of Torrey Pines, referring to the track as their “favorite spot” after his US Open win on the track. “Every time we come we feel relaxed, we’re just naturally happy no matter what’s going on,” he explained. “And including the two of us, my parents too, that’s non-negotiable for them, this is usually a date on the calendar that they never miss and neither do her parents. “And the fact that they were able to be here for this one later in the year and made it happen — that makes it so much more special. That’s why I said, there’s something special in the air today and I believed it.” This big win will probably taste even sweeter for Rahm after the recent arrival of his son, Kepa. It is his first win since the birth from his son in April, and Rahm made sure to celebrate the occasion with Kelley and Kepa after his win was confirmed on Sunday. With his victory also on Father’s Day — Rahm’s first as a father — it was a fairytale few days for the Spaniard; one that concludes with a family trip to Ken’s Sushi Workshop to celebrate. “To be here, with him, to be my first win as a father, with him here and there at 18 while Kelley walks with him [Kepa] in her arms, at that moment everything around me just disappears,” he said. “And what I’ve done and what I’m going to do in the future will absolutely not matter compared to what they are important to me and how much love I have for them. “So that’s what I keep telling him, whatever I achieve in life and what happened around us this afternoon, he was still the most important thing and will be forever. “And I don’t know if he will ever understand the magnitude of this moment for myself and for us, but I’ll try to make sure he understands.” READ: Phil Mickelson’s ‘Just Awesome’ Win and a win over his doubters want more Rahm had to beat stiff competition to claim his breakthrough big win, with a pack of former champions and up-and-coming youngsters on their tail. However, with his first major in the bag and back as the golf world’s #1, Rahm is now hungry for more. “This first one is a big burden off your shoulders,” said the 26-year-old. “Especially when you’ve reached number 1 in the world and play at a high level of quality like I’ve done for the past few years, you get that ‘best never win a big list’ very quickly. I wanted nothing more than to be so fast possible to get off that list. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos “And I think because of what happened a few weeks ago, I had an excuse. I had a bit of an excuse in case I played badly – I had Covid, I couldn’t practice, I wasn’t ready, it’s a US Open – blah, blah. “I came out with a different attitude and not that I expected to win, but I just went out, played the best golf possible and played great the first three rounds and today all of that combined into a great day.”







