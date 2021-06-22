Sports
See 2021 Michigan high school girls tennis all-state teams
The 2021 Michigan high school girls tennis season ended with five state champions in four divisions.
The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association followed suit with the roster of the 2021 all-state players, along with honorable mentions.
The 2021 team state champions were Ann Arbor Pioneer and Bloomfield Hills in Division 1, with Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in Division 2, Detroit Country Day in Division 3, and Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart in Division 4.
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association 2021 Girls Lower Peninsula All-State Teams:
Division 1
singles
First team
Bridgette Kelly, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Fr.
Elsie VanWieren, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Fr.
Mia Goldstein, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Jr.
Reese Miller, Ann Arbor Pioneer, So.
Sari Woo, Ann Arbor Skyline, Fr.
Moira Hix, Grosse Pointe South, Jr.
Kennedy Dumas, Holland West Ottawa, Sr.
Sienna Osborne, Lake Orion, Fr.
Eva Stevanoich, Macomb Dakota, So.
Maddy Sullivan, Farmington Mercy, Jr.
Savvanah Matuszewski, Midland Dow, Jr.
Zoe Angell, Midland Dow, Sr.
Alice Liu, Novi, so.
Jenna Redmile, Plymouth, Fr.
Olivia Weiss, Royal Oak, Sr.
Sofia Grynezia, Birmingham Seaholm, Sr.
Sophia MacKinnon, Birmingham Seaholm, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Ann Bickerseth, Bloomfield Hills, Jr.; Anna Vanderhyde, Jenison, So.; Nicole Luna, Lake Orion, Jr.; Audrey Zhang, Northville, Jr.; Amolio Rossow, Port Huron North, France; Andrea Teofilovic, Saline, Sr.; Hayley Chenfang, Troy, so; Alexis Anthes, Utica Eisenhower, Sr.; Tara Montreuil, Utica Eisenhower, Jr.; Avi Shah, Utica Ford, Jr.; Ariella Osipov, walled central lake, So.
doubles
First team
Juliana Pullen (So.) / Ashley Capelli (Jr.), Ann Arbor Pioneer
Noa Goldstein (Jr.)/Hannah Tomina (Sr.), Bloomfield Hills
Reagan Tomina (So.)/Carly Bernard (Jr.), Bloomfield Hills
Kate Beardslee (Sr.)/Claire Beardslee (Sr.), Grosse Pointe South
Ashley Buechner (Sr.)/Madeleine Leo (So.), Birmingham Seaholm
Grace Zhu (So.)/Stephanie Ochoa (So.), Troy
Sabrina Song (Sr.)/Angela Anderanin (So.), Troje
Emily Telgenhoff (Sr.)/Mallory Matthews (Jr.), Midland Dow
Michelle Tong (sr.)/Sarah Gallagher (sr.), Northville
Brooke Nicholson (Fr.)/Elle Nicholson (Sr.), Utica Eisenhower
Honorable Mention
Anna Dietz (Sr.)/Molly Perkins (Jr.), Grosse Pointe South; Kelly Linart (Jr.)/Adria Hamilton (Sr.), Holland West Ottawa; Taylor Zuverink (Sr.)/Paige Zuverink (Jr.), Hudsonville.
Division 2
singles
First team
Gwynevere DenBleyker, Alpena, Sr.
Kaitlyn Stievater, Birmingham Groves, Fr.
Sullivan Patel, Birmingham Groves, Sr.
Gabby Gryzenia, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Jr.
Maddie Namy, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Jr.
Allie Tol, East Grand Rapids, Jr.
Abby Siminski, Forest Hills Northern, Jr.
Alexis Pena, Forest Hills Northern, Sr.
Isabella Paul, Forest Hills Northern, Jr.
Ana Todesco, Grosse Pointe North, Jr.
Helaina Pietrowsky, Grosse Pointe North, So.
Calli Sokolowski, Holly, Jr.
Avery Walta, Mason, Sr.
Camryn Baney, Mattawan, Sr.
Romika Shokohi, Mattawan, Jr.
Anna Dinsmore, Portage Central, So.
Deshana Betala, Portage Central, So.
Diya Singh, Portage Central, Jr.
Allison Wootton, Portage Northern, So.
Honorable Mention
Elise Norman, Battle Creek Lakeview, Jr.; Lindsey Wiczorek, Dexter, So.; Harshita Rathod, Jackson, Sr.
doubles
First team
Sydney Jacob (Jr.)/Avery Purther (Jr.), Birmingham Groves
Gabi Saba (Sr.)/Keely Nykerk (Jr.), Bloomfield Hills Marian
Kathryn Torok (sr.)/Sarah Kuredjian (sr.), Bloomfield Hills Marian
Makenna Crandell (So.)/Taylor Humphrey (Jr.), Byron Center
Jennifer Ernst (sr.)/Julia Ernst (sr.), East Grand Rapids
Mitra Bijoy (Sr.)/Ryan Morey (Fr.), Forest Hills Northern
Rhea Marwaha (Jr.)/Sophie Richards (Jr.), Forest Hills Northern
Mia Green (Sr.)/Claire Flynn (So.), Gull Lake
Marissa Muller (sr.)/Kelly Engler (sr.), Livonia Franklin
Ellen LaFleur (sr.) / Liv Hines (sr.), Mason
Olivia Eubank (Sr.)/Lily Ross (Sr.), Mattawan
Molly Rohs (Sr.)/Carly Smith (Jr.), Portage Central
Honorable Mention
Niya Bryant (So.)/Catherine Bean (So.), Birmingham Groves; Katie Richards (So.)/Cassie Wychers (Jr.), Byron Center; Eva Webb (Jr.)/Ava Godlewski (So.), East Grand Rapids; Elsa Peterson (Jr.)/Mindy Hueng (So.), Portage Central; Ally Paryaski (Sr.)/Jillian Paryaski (Jr.), Trenton.
Division 3
First team
singles
Regan Fales, Allegan, Jr.
Amanda Dosey, Chelsea, Jr.
Jamie Lipecky, Coopersville, So.
Charlotte Brown, Cranbrook-Kingswood, Jr.
Nina Govila, Cranbook-Kingswood Jr.
Julia Fligner, Detroit Country Day, Sr.
Lana Haddard, Detroit Country Day, Jr.
Ryann Breslin, Grand Rapids Christian, Sr.
Izabel Kruse, Notre Dame Prep, Sr.
Julia Gurne, Notre Dame Prep, Fr.
Aly Aldrich, Otsego, Fr.
Jamy Brooks, St. Clair, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Mia Kolhoff, Allegan, Jr.; Sierra Martinez-Kratz, Chelsea, Sr.; Leah Hosang, Edwardsburg, Jr.; Muskan Rekhani, Forest Hills Eastern, France; Alison Blakeman, Fruit Port, Sr.; Hope Rhoades, Holland Christian, Jr.; Maggie Schoenmaker, Holland Christian, Sr.; Caroline Davenport, Parma Western, Sr.; Hannah Pauls, Stevensville-Lakeshore, So.; Lily Groessi, Whitehall, Sr.
doubles
First team
Grace Clearwater (So.)/Emma Kuebler (So.), Allegan
Jasper Harrington (Sr.)/Hailey Fuller (So.), Allegan
Mia Loveland (Jr.)/Adrienne Delong (So.), Chelsea
Jasmine Hill (sr.)/Hayley Andersen (sr.), Coopersville
Abby Foltyn (Sr.)/Gaby Levine (Jr.), Cranbrook-Kingswood
Morgan Dresner-Hagman (So.)/Mia Frickey (So.), Cranbrook-Kingswood
Aryasai Radhakrishnan (So.)/Marin Norlander (Sr.), Detroit Country Day
Rachel Jeong (Sr.)/Peja Liles (Fr.), Detroit Country Day
Grace Poortenga (sr.)/Dafna Heule (sr.), Grand Rapids Christian
Lauren Peal (sr.) / Elizabeth Rupp (sr.), Grand Rapids Christian
Sophie Mulder (Sr.)/Kayla VandenBerg (So.), Holland Christian
Catherine Bennett (Sr.)/Anise Kruse (So.), Notre Dame Prep
Maddie Mascarin (Sr.)/Jenna Card (Sr.), St. Clair
Honorable Mention
Laura Brom (Sr.)/Stella Wilson (Jr.), Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Olivia Koza (Jr.)/Mae Marshall (Jr.), Marysville; Belle Sexton (sr.)/Maria Macchia (jr.), Parma Western.
Division 4
singles
First team
Isabelle Burg, Academy of the Sacred Heart, Jr.
Regan Beatty, Academy of the Sacred Heart, Sr.
Igne Savickas, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Sr.
Moorea McNalley, Clarkston Everest Collegiate, Jr.
Ines Latorre, Elk Rapids, So.
Jada Zerlaut, Grant, Jr.
Alicia Hall, North Muskegon, Sr.
Kayla Weller, Portland, Sr.
Alexi Lewis, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Jillian Sodini, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Katie OConnell, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Vivian Heegan, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, So.; Georgie Branch, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Jr.; Rukmini Nallamothu, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Jr.; Sara Whitty, Grosse Ile, Jr.; Noa Bowen, North Muskegon, Jr.; Marisa Rostash, St. Marys Catholic, Fr.
doubles
First team
Maggie Pulte (Fr.)/Lulu George (Fr.), Academy of the Sacred Heart
Marisa Nafso (Jr.)/Kayla Nafso (Fr.), Academy of the Sacred Heart
Delanie Minnema (Sr.) / Carolina Rudolph (Sr.), Grand Rapids Northpointe
Gabby Gaston (Jr.)/Sarah Muzzy (Sr.), North Muskegon
Maura Lufkin (sr.)/Corey Smith (sr.), Portland
Elizabeth Harris (Fr.)/Clare Gulowski (Jr.), Wixom St. Catherine of Siena
Honorable Mention
Noor Simon (Sr.)/Angelina Kakos (Jr.), Academy of the Sacred Heart
MORE
Michigan teen survives leukemia, then wins girls’ tennis title
