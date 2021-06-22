See 2021 Michigan high school girls tennis all-state teams





The 2021 Michigan high school girls tennis season ended with five state champions in four divisions. The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association followed suit with the roster of the 2021 all-state players, along with honorable mentions. The 2021 team state champions were Ann Arbor Pioneer and Bloomfield Hills in Division 1, with Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in Division 2, Detroit Country Day in Division 3, and Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart in Division 4. Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association 2021 Girls Lower Peninsula All-State Teams: Division 1 singles First team Bridgette Kelly, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Fr. Elsie VanWieren, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Fr. Mia Goldstein, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Jr. Reese Miller, Ann Arbor Pioneer, So. Sari Woo, Ann Arbor Skyline, Fr. Moira Hix, Grosse Pointe South, Jr. Kennedy Dumas, Holland West Ottawa, Sr. Sienna Osborne, Lake Orion, Fr. Eva Stevanoich, Macomb Dakota, So. Maddy Sullivan, Farmington Mercy, Jr. Savvanah Matuszewski, Midland Dow, Jr. Zoe Angell, Midland Dow, Sr. Alice Liu, Novi, so. Jenna Redmile, Plymouth, Fr. Olivia Weiss, Royal Oak, Sr. Sofia Grynezia, Birmingham Seaholm, Sr. Sophia MacKinnon, Birmingham Seaholm, Jr. Honorable Mention Ann Bickerseth, Bloomfield Hills, Jr.; Anna Vanderhyde, Jenison, So.; Nicole Luna, Lake Orion, Jr.; Audrey Zhang, Northville, Jr.; Amolio Rossow, Port Huron North, France; Andrea Teofilovic, Saline, Sr.; Hayley Chenfang, Troy, so; Alexis Anthes, Utica Eisenhower, Sr.; Tara Montreuil, Utica Eisenhower, Jr.; Avi Shah, Utica Ford, Jr.; Ariella Osipov, walled central lake, So. doubles First team Juliana Pullen (So.) / Ashley Capelli (Jr.), Ann Arbor Pioneer Noa Goldstein (Jr.)/Hannah Tomina (Sr.), Bloomfield Hills Reagan Tomina (So.)/Carly Bernard (Jr.), Bloomfield Hills Kate Beardslee (Sr.)/Claire Beardslee (Sr.), Grosse Pointe South Ashley Buechner (Sr.)/Madeleine Leo (So.), Birmingham Seaholm Grace Zhu (So.)/Stephanie Ochoa (So.), Troy Sabrina Song (Sr.)/Angela Anderanin (So.), Troje Emily Telgenhoff (Sr.)/Mallory Matthews (Jr.), Midland Dow Michelle Tong (sr.)/Sarah Gallagher (sr.), Northville Brooke Nicholson (Fr.)/Elle Nicholson (Sr.), Utica Eisenhower Honorable Mention Anna Dietz (Sr.)/Molly Perkins (Jr.), Grosse Pointe South; Kelly Linart (Jr.)/Adria Hamilton (Sr.), Holland West Ottawa; Taylor Zuverink (Sr.)/Paige Zuverink (Jr.), Hudsonville. Division 2 singles First team Gwynevere DenBleyker, Alpena, Sr. Kaitlyn Stievater, Birmingham Groves, Fr. Sullivan Patel, Birmingham Groves, Sr. Gabby Gryzenia, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Jr. Maddie Namy, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Jr. Allie Tol, East Grand Rapids, Jr. Abby Siminski, Forest Hills Northern, Jr. Alexis Pena, Forest Hills Northern, Sr. Isabella Paul, Forest Hills Northern, Jr. Ana Todesco, Grosse Pointe North, Jr. Helaina Pietrowsky, Grosse Pointe North, So. Calli Sokolowski, Holly, Jr. Avery Walta, Mason, Sr. Camryn Baney, Mattawan, Sr. Romika Shokohi, Mattawan, Jr. Anna Dinsmore, Portage Central, So. Deshana Betala, Portage Central, So. Diya Singh, Portage Central, Jr. Allison Wootton, Portage Northern, So. Honorable Mention Elise Norman, Battle Creek Lakeview, Jr.; Lindsey Wiczorek, Dexter, So.; Harshita Rathod, Jackson, Sr. doubles First team Sydney Jacob (Jr.)/Avery Purther (Jr.), Birmingham Groves Gabi Saba (Sr.)/Keely Nykerk (Jr.), Bloomfield Hills Marian Kathryn Torok (sr.)/Sarah Kuredjian (sr.), Bloomfield Hills Marian Makenna Crandell (So.)/Taylor Humphrey (Jr.), Byron Center Jennifer Ernst (sr.)/Julia Ernst (sr.), East Grand Rapids Mitra Bijoy (Sr.)/Ryan Morey (Fr.), Forest Hills Northern Rhea Marwaha (Jr.)/Sophie Richards (Jr.), Forest Hills Northern Mia Green (Sr.)/Claire Flynn (So.), Gull Lake Marissa Muller (sr.)/Kelly Engler (sr.), Livonia Franklin Ellen LaFleur (sr.) / Liv Hines (sr.), Mason Olivia Eubank (Sr.)/Lily Ross (Sr.), Mattawan Molly Rohs (Sr.)/Carly Smith (Jr.), Portage Central Honorable Mention Niya Bryant (So.)/Catherine Bean (So.), Birmingham Groves; Katie Richards (So.)/Cassie Wychers (Jr.), Byron Center; Eva Webb (Jr.)/Ava Godlewski (So.), East Grand Rapids; Elsa Peterson (Jr.)/Mindy Hueng (So.), Portage Central; Ally Paryaski (Sr.)/Jillian Paryaski (Jr.), Trenton. Division 3 First team singles Regan Fales, Allegan, Jr. Amanda Dosey, Chelsea, Jr. Jamie Lipecky, Coopersville, So. Charlotte Brown, Cranbrook-Kingswood, Jr. Nina Govila, Cranbook-Kingswood Jr. Julia Fligner, Detroit Country Day, Sr. Lana Haddard, Detroit Country Day, Jr. Ryann Breslin, Grand Rapids Christian, Sr. Izabel Kruse, Notre Dame Prep, Sr. Julia Gurne, Notre Dame Prep, Fr. Aly Aldrich, Otsego, Fr. Jamy Brooks, St. Clair, Sr. Honorable Mention Mia Kolhoff, Allegan, Jr.; Sierra Martinez-Kratz, Chelsea, Sr.; Leah Hosang, Edwardsburg, Jr.; Muskan Rekhani, Forest Hills Eastern, France; Alison Blakeman, Fruit Port, Sr.; Hope Rhoades, Holland Christian, Jr.; Maggie Schoenmaker, Holland Christian, Sr.; Caroline Davenport, Parma Western, Sr.; Hannah Pauls, Stevensville-Lakeshore, So.; Lily Groessi, Whitehall, Sr. doubles First team Grace Clearwater (So.)/Emma Kuebler (So.), Allegan Jasper Harrington (Sr.)/Hailey Fuller (So.), Allegan Mia Loveland (Jr.)/Adrienne Delong (So.), Chelsea Jasmine Hill (sr.)/Hayley Andersen (sr.), Coopersville Abby Foltyn (Sr.)/Gaby Levine (Jr.), Cranbrook-Kingswood Morgan Dresner-Hagman (So.)/Mia Frickey (So.), Cranbrook-Kingswood Aryasai Radhakrishnan (So.)/Marin Norlander (Sr.), Detroit Country Day Rachel Jeong (Sr.)/Peja Liles (Fr.), Detroit Country Day Grace Poortenga (sr.)/Dafna Heule (sr.), Grand Rapids Christian Lauren Peal (sr.) / Elizabeth Rupp (sr.), Grand Rapids Christian Sophie Mulder (Sr.)/Kayla VandenBerg (So.), Holland Christian Catherine Bennett (Sr.)/Anise Kruse (So.), Notre Dame Prep Maddie Mascarin (Sr.)/Jenna Card (Sr.), St. Clair Honorable Mention Laura Brom (Sr.)/Stella Wilson (Jr.), Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Olivia Koza (Jr.)/Mae Marshall (Jr.), Marysville; Belle Sexton (sr.)/Maria Macchia (jr.), Parma Western. Division 4 singles First team Isabelle Burg, Academy of the Sacred Heart, Jr. Regan Beatty, Academy of the Sacred Heart, Sr. Igne Savickas, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Sr. Moorea McNalley, Clarkston Everest Collegiate, Jr. Ines Latorre, Elk Rapids, So. Jada Zerlaut, Grant, Jr. Alicia Hall, North Muskegon, Sr. Kayla Weller, Portland, Sr. Alexi Lewis, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr. Jillian Sodini, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr. Katie OConnell, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena, Sr. Honorable Mention Vivian Heegan, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, So.; Georgie Branch, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Jr.; Rukmini Nallamothu, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Jr.; Sara Whitty, Grosse Ile, Jr.; Noa Bowen, North Muskegon, Jr.; Marisa Rostash, St. Marys Catholic, Fr. doubles First team Maggie Pulte (Fr.)/Lulu George (Fr.), Academy of the Sacred Heart Marisa Nafso (Jr.)/Kayla Nafso (Fr.), Academy of the Sacred Heart Delanie Minnema (Sr.) / Carolina Rudolph (Sr.), Grand Rapids Northpointe Gabby Gaston (Jr.)/Sarah Muzzy (Sr.), North Muskegon Maura Lufkin (sr.)/Corey Smith (sr.), Portland Elizabeth Harris (Fr.)/Clare Gulowski (Jr.), Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Honorable Mention Noor Simon (Sr.)/Angelina Kakos (Jr.), Academy of the Sacred Heart MORE Michigan teen survives leukemia, then wins girls’ tennis title

