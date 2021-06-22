Timbaland’s Beatclub partners with the National Hockey League

Timbaland has been busy. Over the past year, as the producer introduced the world to Verzuz and struck deals with Apple Music and Peloton, he quietly put the finishing touches on a new platform called Beatclub – an early version of which went live a few months ago. The online hub functions as a social platform for music makers and as a marketplacece for selling songs, beats and more. Telling sources close to the situation rolling stone that Beatclub will soon announce a deal with the National Hockey League (NHL), whereby the company will provide custom music for experiences surrounding the 2021 Stanley Cup semifinals, the final game, the 2021 draft and the expansion draft.

The high-profile deal aims to increase awareness of Beatclub and its musical users. “Beatclub was inspired by my passion to lead the next generation of music makers around the world to a place where they have real opportunities and real resources to succeed,” said Timbaland. rolling stone. “I know what it’s like to be an artist and producer. Sometimes even the best and most talented people can’t break through because they don’t have the right access to the industry, people or tools. Beatclub is there to solve that problem.”

Why specifically the NHL? Executives share that Beatclub’s SVP of A&R Brian Berger – whose resume includes Atlantic Records, Warner Music and Def Jam – is childhood friends with Eric Dwyer, who has worked on the NHL’s broadcast side for nearly 20 years. Timbaland says that Brian, unbeknownst to either of them, gave Eric the idea of ​​working together at the exact same time that NHL CCO Steve Mayer was thinking of trying something new. “We have an interest in continuously partnering with the music world,” Mayer says on the phone from Seattle, where the NHL is developing a new team called the Kraken.

However, it was not always so. While the NHL has always leaned on music in some capacity, the league had built a reputation for being damagingly rock-centric — and the movers and shakers, for the most part, didn’t have well-utilized relationships with music business executives. When Mayer joined the NHL in 2016, there was a big gap between the two industries, and Mayer was determined to close it: “It was a bit of a struggle,” he says. “We could get people on the phone, but we had to sell what we wanted to do. It is absolutely the other way around. I get calls from labels, management companies and executives saying, ‘Steve, we have new music. You must use this!’ We are now constantly being pitched. It’s a great feeling when you’re not the one always chasing.”

Since its arrival, the NHL has collaborated with artists such as Green Day and labels such as Epic Records. When epic recording artist BIA made a remix of her song “Skate” for the NHL, it was the first time a musician had ever changed lyrics for the organization, which went on to fund an NHL brand name. video clip for the up-and-coming rapper. Coincidence or not, the NHL has increased the number of fans between the ages of 13 and 17 by 142 percent in the US and 129 percent in Canada over the past five years, according to a league representative.

There’s now a lot more emphasis on hip-hop, which “works so well with our highs,” Mayer says. (Don’t worry, rockers: Mayer says he’s focused on expanding and diversifying — not replacing one genre with another. He also has more plans for country music in the future.) “If there’s a hip-hop fan who’s never watched a hockey when they hear that music tied to our highlights, they might say, “Yeah, I’m going to watch a game.” Then they watch a game, they love it, and before you know it we have a new fan. That’s the goal,” he says. “You can’t always expect someone to go to a hockey game. Sometimes you have to go to the fan and let them pay attention.”

For the NHL, the Beatclub deal is the first of its kind and scope. This will give the NHL access to pre-existing tracks, but the organization will also commission more remixes, as well as all-new, original, and exclusive tracks. “In this day and age, it’s super exciting to have that use for a lot of different platforms — not just our broadcast platforms, but our social platforms as well,” Mayer says. “This is different from many of our other partnerships, where we take music that’s already made and insert it into our world. Timbaland and the group of producers he works with are the best in the world. We want someone to take a fresh look at what we do and grow with us.”

That growth also extends to screens. Mayer says the NHL will soon be announcing live concerts that will take place around the finals, in about a week. However, he doesn’t have any details yet, as he still doesn’t know which teams will face each other – nor is he sure exactly where or when they will. He does note that all shows will comply with Covid-19 security restrictions.

“The concerts will be directly associated with where we do the final,” he says. “There are still four teams left [the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Islanders, and Tampa Bay Lightning]. And we’re talking to some pretty big artists.” Due to the ongoing nature of these plans, Beatclub’s degree of involvement in the final is also not final.

The NHL isn’t the only major corporation with employees already digging into Beatclub’s offerings. According to Timbaland, the company also buys music for Red Bull, BodyArmor, Netflix, Viacom and “all major labels.”

He says the idea for Beatclub was born years before the pandemic. Timbaland and his business partner, industry veteran Gary Marella, watched closely as the power of streaming began to amplify and technology-driven industries began to collaborate more with the music world. (Something similar is now happening in the fitness world at home.)

While Beatclub is still in beta mode, according to Timbaland, the company launched its VIP portal to serve 750 hand-picked invited VIPs. As it grows, the platform will remain by invitation only, but eventually anyone can apply for an invite. “We believe that to establish the best music marketplace, we need to keep the seller side limited and only of the best standard,” explains Timbaland, who describes the interface as “very easy to use and focused on creating value for buyers.” and sellers of music in a way that has never been done before.”

He adds: “We understand that different buyers have different needs and different methods of sourcing music for their projects. We build custom music sourcing solutions and offerings for A&Rs, music supervisors, brands, YouTubers, podcasters and artists. Our fully-featured marketplace is in its final stages of development and will focus on driving transactions for our VIP sellers from a wide range of buyers seeking music for their projects.”